The great absences of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The national teams are beginning to finalize the last details for the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and one of the key aspects is the final lists since the coaches, according to their preference or style of play, must choose the squad that will to represent but they also have to leave out players who could have made the team at another point in the season. For this reason, there are always famous absences in the World Cup lists and we will review the most important ones below.
Injured players will not be part of this list and, in case of being physically fit, if they had been part of the calls for their national teams, such is the case of Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kanté, Giovani Lo Celso, Reece James or Timo Werner.
The Flamengo striker was part of the entire Tité process but did not include him in the 26-man squad.
It was part of Tité’s scheme but he never established himself as a starter and ended up losing the job at the hands of Pedro and Richarlison.
The Real Madrid winger is the only major absence from the 25-man squad that Didier Deschamps gave for the World Cup.
Despite not being summoned in recent dates with Spain, his absence does not stop being felt in a very young midfield like that of Spain.
He was not even part of the pre-list being one of the best Manchester United players in recent seasons.
Despite not being called up in recent years, his name came back into the discussion due to the continuity he is having at PSG, but Luis Enrique opted for youth.
One of the top scorers in the Spanish LaLiga this season who got into the last days of the Nations League for Spain.
He left Ajax for Bayern Munich to make the leap in quality in search of being a starter in his team but due to the lack of continuity in the German team he lost his place among the 26.
The only major absentee from the German roster that has regained its best level in recent months but failed to get into the Flick process.
As a result of an injury, he lost continuity and despite being back in physical shape, the German coach chose not to take him on the plane to Qatar.
The Brentford star this season in the Premier League received the call-up on the last date of the Nations League but lost heads-up with Callum Wilson.
After the missed penalty in the EURO 2020 final, his international career took a huge number of steps backwards and he was no longer called up by Gareth Southgate.
The great absence of the English team that lost in the heads-up with Harry Maguire. He is a fixture at Italian champion Milan in the 2021/22 season.
The Roma striker was left out of the squad after going through a scoring drought at the worst possible time.