Saturday, November 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The great absences of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 11, 2022
in Sports
0

The national teams are beginning to finalize the last details for the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and one of the key aspects is the final lists since the coaches, according to their preference or style of play, must choose the squad that will to represent but they also have to leave out players who could have made the team at another point in the season. For this reason, there are always famous absences in the World Cup lists and we will review the most important ones below.

Injured players will not be part of this list and, in case of being physically fit, if they had been part of the calls for their national teams, such is the case of Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kanté, Giovani Lo Celso, Reece James or Timo Werner.

Gabriel Barbosa

Brazil v Ecuador: Group B – Copa America Brazil 2021 / Miguel Schincariol/GettyImages

The Flamengo striker was part of the entire Tité process but did not include him in the 26-man squad.

Roberto Firmino

Brazil v Ecuador: Group B – Copa America Brazil 2021 / Pedro Vilela/GettyImages

It was part of Tité’s scheme but he never established himself as a starter and ended up losing the job at the hands of Pedro and Richarlison.

Ferland Mendy

Denmark v France: UEFA Nations League – League Path Group 1 / Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The Real Madrid winger is the only major absence from the 25-man squad that Didier Deschamps gave for the World Cup.

Thiago Alcantara

Spain v Ukraine -UEFA Nations league / Socrates Images/GettyImages

Despite not being summoned in recent dates with Spain, his absence does not stop being felt in a very young midfield like that of Spain.

David De Gea

Spain v Switzerland -UEFA Nations league / Socrates Images/GettyImages

He was not even part of the pre-list being one of the best Manchester United players in recent seasons.

Sergio Ramos

Spain v Netherlands: Group B – 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil / Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Despite not being called up in recent years, his name came back into the discussion due to the continuity he is having at PSG, but Luis Enrique opted for youth.

Borja Iglesias

Spain v Switzerland: UEFA Nations League – League Path Group 2 / Eric Alonso/GettyImages

One of the top scorers in the Spanish LaLiga this season who got into the last days of the Nations League for Spain.

Ryan Gravenberg

Belgium U23 v Netherlands U23 – International Friendly / BSR Agency/GettyImages

He left Ajax for Bayern Munich to make the leap in quality in search of being a starter in his team but due to the lack of continuity in the German team he lost his place among the 26.

Matt Hummels

Germany v Holland -UEFA Nations league / Socrates Images/GettyImages

The only major absentee from the German roster that has regained its best level in recent months but failed to get into the Flick process.

UEFA Nations League A group 1"Germany v The Netherlands"

UEFA Nations League A group 1 “Germany v The Netherlands” / VI-Images/GettyImages

As a result of an injury, he lost continuity and despite being back in physical shape, the German coach chose not to take him on the plane to Qatar.

Ivan Toney

England v Germany: UEFA Nations League – League Path Group 3 / James Gill – Danehouse/GettyImages

The Brentford star this season in the Premier League received the call-up on the last date of the Nations League but lost heads-up with Callum Wilson.

Jadon Sancho

Ukraine v England – UEFA Euro 2020: Quarter-final / Eurasia Sport Images/GettyImages

After the missed penalty in the EURO 2020 final, his international career took a huge number of steps backwards and he was no longer called up by Gareth Southgate.

Fikayo Tomori

England v Italy: UEFA Nations League – League Path Group 3 / Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

The great absence of the English team that lost in the heads-up with Harry Maguire. He is a fixture at Italian champion Milan in the 2021/22 season.

Tammy Abraham

England v Italy: UEFA Nations League – League Path Group 3 / Visionhaus/GettyImages

The Roma striker was left out of the squad after going through a scoring drought at the worst possible time.

Zack Steffen