For many years, the U-20 World Cup was one of the most watched events by the most important clubs in the world that were looking for the best promises to develop and become the top figures of their respective teams. All this changed since FIFA ran the tournament on the calendar and moved it to the end of the season but also did not force the teams to give up their players.
Now, taking these circumstances into account, a new edition of the youth tournament will be held and these are some of the figures that will not be present in Argentine territory:
He was the best player of the Argentine National Team in the South American Sub-20 in which Mascherano’s team could not display their game. He is the great figure of Real Madrid Castilla and the Sub19 of the white team. He was already on the bench for Ancelotti’s team.
The great absence of the local team. He was called up by Lionel Scaloni but could not play due to an injury to one of his ankles. Despite being born in Madrid, he repeatedly spoke out in favor of Argentina.
Unbelievably, the English star could play this tournament but obviously, being the best player on his team, he cannot be part of it. He already shone in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and is very close to moving to Real Madrid for a million-dollar figure.
An old Liverpool acquaintance who this season established himself as a very important player for Jügern Klopp throughout this season. He debuted very young in the first division of English football.
Another of the great promises of French football who began to add minutes in the first team quite regularly at a very young age. She is a starter and undisputed at Lyon and aims to be a very important player for his team in the coming years.
Despite his age, a great European football player such as Bayern Munich has already been sold. He is a powerful striker who stands out for his speed and physique. His arrival at the German club will allow him to grow in all facets of the offensive game.
He was recently transferred to the England squad and instantly made an impact with his attacking characteristics. He was also called up to represent the Azzurri at a senior level.
He exploded in the MLS and was quickly transferred to European soccer but more precisely to the Bundesliga where he couldn’t show his talent. He went to Eredivisie football where he got regularity and was uncovered by his scoring nose.
One of the best projects of the Real Madrid academy that has already added minutes in the first team of the white team and even became a classic against Atlético Madrid.
He was transferred in the last transfer market to the Premier League from the MLS and has already managed to get into Unai Emery’s rotation in recent games.
