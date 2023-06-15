Unfortunately, this summer’s Women’s World Cup will have many absentees, and among them are some outstanding players from the Spanish team:
One of them is Mapi León, an internationally renowned central defender. Her absence is a blow for Spain, as León is a solid player in defense, with a great ability to anticipate and thwart rival attacks. Her resignation from being part of the national team is a reflection of her bad relationship with coach Jorge Vilda, which is a significant loss for Spain.
Another important loss is Sandra Paños, the starting goalkeeper of the Spanish team. Paños is a highly talented and experienced goalkeeper, renowned for her skills under three sticks and her ability to make spectacular saves. Her absence leaves a void in the Spanish goal and will affect the team’s performance in the tournament.
Patri Guijarro is another player who has given up participating in the World Cup. This midfielder is one of the young promises of Spanish football, with great vision of the game and the ability to generate offensive play. Her absence will be felt in midfield, where her ability to distribute the ball and her goalscoring ability are vital to the team.
Mana Iwabuchi, a Japanese player of indisputable quality, will also be absent from the Women’s World Cup. Iwabuchi is a forward with great individual technique and an exceptional ability to unbalance rival defenses. Her absence will deprive the Japanese team of her talent and creativity in the attacking zone.
Hamraoui is a versatile player, with excellent recovery capacity and game vision. Her presence in midfield is vital for the French team, and her absence will make it challenging to find a replacement to match her. The galas lose a large dose of talent.
Beth Mead, English striker, will be another notable casualty in the World Cup. Mead is a fast and skilful player, with a great eye for goals. Her absence will deprive the English team of an unbalancing attacker with the ability to make a difference at key moments. She was one of the best in the EURO.
The last absent player to mention is Leah Williamson, English central defender. Williamson is a young but talented player, with a great ability to anticipate and refined technique. Her absence from the English defense is a significant loss, as her solidity and leadership will be sorely missed at the tournament.
