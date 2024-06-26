The history of Julian Assangewhich generates so much enthusiasm in the President López Obrador (who even hinted that it was his statements that allowed his release after 14 years of different proceedings against him), is profound graysof contradictions and of tricks that look much more like games intelligence and espionage that to claims to the freedom of the press.

Assange had two great processes against him: some initiated in Sweden by sexual abuseand others from the government of the USA by violations to the National security. The first cases were closed without Assange ever appearing in the Scandinavian country. In the second, she reached an agreement this week with the U.S. government for plead guilty and thus be able to leave the prison British where he awaited his extradition to the American Union. He will have to ratify his statement in a court in the Mariana Islands, a small American enclave in the Peaceful and will return to his native Australia.

What Assange did, through Wikileakswas to take the information that was leaked to him by a systems operator from the intelligence area of ​​​​the US army, Bradley Manning (who later decided to change sex and took the name Chelsea, and is now free) and spread it, according to American sources, in agreement with services of countries in conflict with the US, a way of saying Russia.

He united states army accused Manning of having handed over hundreds of thousands of secret materials to Wikileaks, including a famous video in which a group of alleged members of armed groups in Iraq were killed from an American helicopter, including two journalists from the Reuters agency, as well as numerous documents from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

But it was not because of those videos or that information that Assange was prosecuted: it was because among the hundreds of thousands of cables that he disseminated through Wikileaks, he made known the names and assignments of numerous United States agents in the world, putting at risk very serious risk to his security, he disclosed secret conversations and agreements (which obviously ceased to be secret), and hundreds of thousands of cables from the State Department, of a diplomatic nature, were leaked. Some of these cables refer to private or secret comments and opinions of US diplomats to the State Department about the 2006 elections in Mexico and the first years of Felipe Calderón’s government.

López Obrador has said that Assange reported on the pressure on the Vatican in those elections so that his candidacy was not supported, it is a cable with an opinion from a diplomat on the subject. There is another, through which Calderón, later publicly disclosed, asked Hillary Clinton, then Secretary of State, to remove the ambassador to Mexico, Carlos Pascual, for unfounded accusations against the Mexican army.

But the important thing is that these cables were used, not those related to Mexico (which were only a handful and inconsequential for the United States), but many others, to carry out part of the black campaign against Hillary Clinton, which was confirmed with the leak. , also from Wikileaks, in 2016, from emails obtained from Democratic Party servers and from the personal account of John Podesta, Hillary’s campaign manager, then the Democratic presidential candidate.

WikiLeaks published a total of 44,000 emails and 17,000 files that were the basis of Trump’s campaign against Hillary. That is why the accusations against Assange include having participated in the disinformation campaign that brought Trump to the presidency.

In between, Assange spent years taking refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, from which he was finally expelled; he was accused of sexual crimes in Sweden; He was imprisoned in Great Britain and that country granted him extradition to the American Union and for two years there was a negotiation for him to plead guilty to some of the 18 charges of which he was accused, to have a sentence of between four and six years, among which would be counted those spent detained in Great Britain, as finally happened.

There is another issue that makes a lot of noise: his alleged relationship with Putin’s secret services. Both Assange and Edward Snowden, who currently resides in Russia, where he sought and received refuge, are very controversial characters, with an activity that far exceeds that of communicators or even hackers. For the United States, the hacks carried out by both, the information disseminated and the meaning they gave it, was an espionage operation, with relations that end up exhibiting ties with the Putin regime.

Behind the bitter complaints of Gerardo Fernández Norona against the parliamentary coordinators of Brunette In deputies and senators, Ricardo Monreal and Marcelo Ebrard, respectively, there are the internal struggles of the 4T and the annoyance of the hard sectors that do not view favorably the appointments of the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, who told Fernández Noroña that his pre-candidacy was not for Morena, where he is not active, but for the PT, an allied party. New appointments of the future cabinet come on Thursday, we will also see the reactions.

