The young gray whale Wally (so they have baptized it), eight meters long and native to the Pacific, is dying on the beach of Santa Ponsa, a tourist town in Mallorca that this Thursday has dawned with the huge cetacean swimming off its coast. Three days ago, the same animal was sighted in Ibiza. Since it entered the Strait of Gibraltar, the whale has been lost for more than two months in the Mediterranean, a sea that has become an agonizing labyrinth in which it cannot find food. “Listen! Breathing is slower and slower, ”exclaims Debora Morrinson, Palma Aquarium’s conservation director, aboard a Save the Med organization boat, as the huge mammal pulls its gray tons out of the water and rebugs two meters from the boat . “She’s extremely skinny, it’s a tremendous shame!” Morrinson adds, as he tries to attract the fin whale’s attention to keep it from shore and avoid stranded. Given his situation, experts consulted propose his sacrifice so that he stops suffering.

Maritime Rescue and the Local Police have cordoned off the area first thing in the morning, when a neighbor has notified 112 that a huge whale (can reach 15 meters in length) was swimming in an area just five meters deep. “It has been 10 years since a whale of this species has been detected in the Mediterranean. And it is not good news because it means that some factor has made her flee from the Pacific, ”explains Juan Antonio Raga, professor of zoology at the University of Valencia. The expert admits that the sacrifice debate is on the table, but that he is more in favor of “nature taking its course.” The objective of the Government of the Balearic Islands, explain sources from the Ministry of the Environment, is that it does not get stranded on the beach, as it weighs tons. The cetacean is exhausted, very thin and experts consulted believe that it has come to die in Mallorca.

The whale, baptized as ‘Wally’, in the waters of Mallorca.

The mammal has spent hours circling the sandy bay of Santa Ponsa, full of hotels on the seafront. Dozens of onlookers crowd on the rocks and in the sand to spot the animal. Every few minutes he comes out to breathe and the noise of his exhalation is heard even from the shore. She swims very slowly, close to the bottom, and she is not scared by the two boats (one from Save the Med and the other from Salvamento) that watch her a few meters away. “He is suffering. I have never seen a gray whale in Mallorca. And less a baby. We have to wait … ”, Morrinson resigned. Two days ago it was spotted on the coast of Ibiza and it is estimated that it is not more than two years old (they can live up to 60).

“When a week ago it was also detected on the Valencian coast, we thought it was on the right track and headed for the Strait of Gibraltar. But again he has gone wrong. This has become more complicated ”, adds Raga by phone. This species, unlike other whales, feeds in the depths, and in the Mediterranean there is not enough sustenance for it.

The agonizing race of Wally It has been in the media for weeks. It has been sighted in Morocco, France and Italy. Protectionist entities remember that sailing near it is prohibited and can endanger your safety. This Thursday, several patrols of the Local Police have been necessary to evacuate the area of ​​rocks. At times, the whale has gotten so close to the coast that if it stretched out its arm it could be touched. There has been a curious person who has even jumped into the water with a surfboard to get a closer look. The two largest populations of gray whales are found in the Pacific, off the coasts of the United States and on those of Korea.

