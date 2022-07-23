Despite his massive loss of subscribers, Netflix has opted for “The Gray Man”, one of his most recent and millionaire premieres, in which he brings together stars both in front of and behind the cameras. The film is starring Chris Evans (Captain America in the MCU), Ryan Gosling (Ken in “Barbie”) and Anne of Arms (Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde”).

Meanwhile, its directors are none other than the brothers anthony Y Joseph Russocreators of The Infinity Saga of Marvel Studios.

In this case, the tone of the film brings us closer to a plot full of explosive action. When the CIA agent known as Sierra Six (Gosling) accidentally discovers dark secrets of the agency, the ruthless psychopath Lloyd Hansen (Evans) puts a bounty on his head.

This triggers a global hunt for international assassins, but Six will not be alone, as he will have the help of his ally. Dani Miranda (of weapons).

a bit of context

First let’s go back to the beginning a bit. Court Gentry became saw Six when he was recruited by donald Fitzroy, a former CIA chief. When the command of the organization passed to Denny carmichael, everything gets out of control. Ryan Gosling’s character is sent by his new boss on a mission to take down a supposedly dangerous criminal.

When she is about to eliminate whoever she was ordered to, Six discovers that it is another member of the Sierra. He gives him confidential information that reveals all of Carmichael’s dark past.

Thus, Gentry becomes the new target of the CIA. For which he must escape at any cost, because who was his leader until recently, has hired Lloyd Hansen to destroy it.

Ryan Gosling is the former CIA Court Gentry agent who is hunted by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans). Photo: composition LR/Netflix.

What happened at the end of “The Gray Man”?

The final stretch of “The gray man” (as it is called in English) reveals that Denny carmichael has been using the CIA as his personal hit squad. All the information necessary to overthrow him is condensed in a USB memory, which has reached Prague, along with Six, Miranda and his own Hansen.

This international persecution brings them together in a crossfire, which ends with the death of margaret Cahill, an ally of Court Gentry and friend of Fitzroy. After that, Dani and Sierra go to the hospital to treat their wounds, but are surprised by Avik San, who steals the evidence.

Regé-Jean Page, who was the star of “Bridgerton,” is Denny Carmichael in “The Gray Man.” Photo: Netflix

An outcome with a profile to the future

Fitzroy and his niece claire were kidnapped by Lloyd Hansen. Therefore, Six and Dani set out to infiltrate and help their friends. Here they are discovered and Donald is shot in the chest. However, before giving his last breath, he manages to make sure that the little girl flees together with her companions so that he can throw a grenade against the enemies.

Unexpectedly, Hansen survives the attack, though not by long, because Suzanne Brewer—Denny Carmichael’s associate—murderes him, then forces Six to reveal everything she knows in exchange for Claire’s safety.

In that sense, Suzanne makes the little girl also say that the deaths and chaos they have witnessed have been Hansen’s fault alone, which would relieve Carmichael and his team of responsibility.

At the end of “The gray man”, Six is ​​imprisoned and Claire is left in the care of the CIA, at least for a short time, since he manages to escape and rescue the girl. After everything that happened, there are several loose ends: Is Miranda going to find Gentry? No more traces of evidence? What will Carmichael do when he discovers his partner’s betrayal? And many more.

Dani Miranda is the role of Ana de Armas in “The Gray Man”. Photo: Netflix

Who is ‘The Old Man’?

Despite Carmichael’s power, “The Gray Man” made it clear that there is a higher presence and who pulls the strings of everything that happens in the CIA. This is ‘The old man’, but no clues have been given as to who he may be, at least not in the film.

However, it is important to remember that the plot is based on a book of the same name. In this context, the Digital Spy portal reveals that this character is called Kaz, a Saudi intelligence chief who lives in Washington DC and whose whereabouts could be key to the potential sequels of the film.