“The gray man” is the latest sensation on Netflix, thanks to its doses of action, adrenaline-pumping rhythm and incredible cast. Based on the novel by Mark Greaney, it tells us how a CIA agent, Court Gentry, is now hunted by the company despite the fact that he previously worked as their death merchant.

It didn’t take long to top the popularity ranking on the streaming platform, surpassing major productions. If you are a fan of the film and you were left wanting more, here we share 5 similar films that you can also find in the catalog.

“Rescue Mission”

Tyler Rake is a mercenary who offers his services on the black market. One day they are hired for a dangerous mission: to rescue the kidnapped son of the chief prince of the Indian mafia who is in prison.

“John Wick”

In New York, John Wick is highly known from his days as a hitman. When the world least expected him, he returns to action to take revenge on the gangsters who took everything from him.

clean

Haunted by his violent past, a garbage man named Clean wishes for a quiet life of redemption. However, he will be forced to return to his old habits after being harassed by a local mobster.

“Shadow Code: Jack Ryan”

Jack Ryan leads a double life: he is a Wall Street executive and also works undercover as an analyst for the CIA. When he uncovers a plot to bring down the American economy, there’s no better man to stop it than him.

“The Transporter”

Former Special Forces operator Frank Martin lives an apparently quiet life, but he is really a mercenary who moves goods (human or otherwise) from one place to another.