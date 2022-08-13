Enthusiastic of “transhumanism”, that scientific, philosophical and literary current that seeks to transcend the limits of the human body and its expiration, the writer and essayist Jeanette Winterson addresses in her latest work, 12 bytes. How to live and love in the future, a disconcerting panorama. Yes, his thesis is that there is no need to fear technology, but at the same time he describes a world in which experience has already shown that the wealth it produces does not spill over to all members of society to the same extent. . A world in which the millionaires of the big technology companies seem to be competing only to create technologies that contribute to their well-being and the increase of their personal fortunes exclusively. Even technologies that allow them to leave a planet when the Earth already shows signs of exhaustion.

They also speak of the future in another essay, the future city, although in past perspective, the professors of History Justo Serna and Anaclet Pons. They resort to a fascinating diary, written in the mid-nineteenth century by a wealthy Valencian, José Inocencio de Llano y White, who traveled Europe for years and described in the 1,000 pages of his diary the urban and technological advances he discovered. The essay by Serna and Pons shows how the accumulation of capital of some families through trade took place, a necessary phase for the appearance and consolidation of a provincial bourgeoisie.

In the fiction chapter, although it is a fiction with many similarities to the recent reality, the novel stands out the river of ashesby Rafael Reig, which joins the current of pandemic novels with a story narrated, between a buffoonish tone and satire, by a cultured septuagenarian, alcoholic and womanizer, a privileged observer in a luxury nursing home of a curious epidemic that is spread through the ear, and that causes patients to burn by spontaneous combustion or walk on all fours.

Another book reviewed is the first novel by Margarita Leoz, which has already stood out with its volume of short stories flowers out of season and now confirmed with Albatros Point. That Leoz has reached the maturity of the consecrated novelist, lies in the human sobriety of what she narrates, of how too human and necessary everything that is read in her pages sounds.

Finally, John Kessell and Javier Torre Aguado take the reader to the American Wild West, but from a historical point of view. In his recent Forged at the border. Life and work of the explorer, cartographer and artist Don Bernardo de Miera y Pacheco in the Great North of Mexico, recreate the incredible and little-known story of the 18th-century Spaniards who held and explored the fringes of the Hispanic empire in what is now the American Southwest. Specifically, they focus on the unknown story of the cartographer Bernardo de Miera and the agreement that the Spanish Crown reached with the Indians in 1786.

Jeanette Winterson examines how technology is already determining the future of humans in a world where corporate leaders do research only for their own well-being. Criticism of Patricio Pron. See also Dubai Customs thwarts an attempt to smuggle 79,500 Captagon tablets

Justo Serna and Anaclet Pons recreate the dynamics of a wealthy social class and the transformation of the city from the 19th century diary of the Valencian José Inocencio de Llano y White. Review by Jordi Amat.

Rafael Reig joins the pandemic novels with a story about life in a luxury asylum through an unprejudiced narrator and through a tone between buffoon and satirical. Review by Domingo Ródenas de Moya.

Margarita Leoz’s first novel presents the maturity of the consecrated writer in a text that stands out for the human sobriety of what it narrates. Criticism of J. Ernesto Ayala-Dip.

The essay ‘Forged on the border’ recounts the unknown story of the cartographer Bernardo de Miera and the agreement that the Spanish Crown reached with the Indians in 1786. Review by Vicente G. Olaya.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.