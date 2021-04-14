I have always understood the integrity as a higher value in the sports field, not only because of ethical or moral issues, but also because of the reputational implications that hit the sport itself so hard and the distrust that is generated in the fans. In recent days we have known as allegedly the once idolized Lance Armstrong, in addition to having consumed doping substances during his sports career, he could have used “technological doping” and had the help of a motor on his bicycle. No one doubts that this behavior is illegal, immoral and that it should have consequences, just as few doubt about this same disapproval in cases of match fixing, bribes for getting lost, betting on competitions in which an athlete is directly involved, etc.

However, and in my experience as legal advisor in matters of Compliance and Good Governance, I have found that most of the problems of the entities or competitions in matters of integrity, do not lie mainly in this “black zone” that we can all identify as negative, but in a “gray area”, with nuances, with excuses (such as the famous “briefcases to win”) that finally endanger the integrity and credibility of the competitions and today we are going to deal with a recent case.

Benoit paire, has expressed in a very particular way his disenchantment with the professional circuit in the current restrictive conditions derived from the pandemic. Paire has always been a particularly attractive player in his game, reaching 18th place in the ATP ranking (currently he is ranked 35th), however in recent months he has occupied space in the media due to his controversies. statements;

“I lose a game, I win 12,000 euros and I go home: it’s perfect” or “The circuit is very rotten, this is a graveyard, I don’t care if I win or lose. It is the same to throw a winning shot as to make a double fault. As there is no type of environment, you do not notice the difference.”

Along the same lines, he has spoken about his physical preparation to face the tournaments; “I don’t touch my racket at all. There’s no use paying someone on the tour right now. I’m alone, I don’t have anything, no coach or fitness trainer.” It is not a totally illogical approach, a few weeks ago we were surprised when Andrey Rublev, current world number 8 stated, “I’ve won 7 million and I can’t buy a house (…) I keep winning but tennis is a very expensive sport.”

On the controversial statements of the French tennis player, different reactions have emerged including that of Toni Nadal which stated that “He’s not doing tennis or himself any favors.”, but it forces us to ask ourselves to what extent does what Paire says when he affirms that “If you win an ATP 250, you don’t pocket more than 30,000 euros. I, losing in the first round, win 10,000. Why fight like crazy to win a little more?”. The figures seem to prove him right, since we can see that since September, the French, has ten defeats and a single victory on the circuit, however He has made more than $ 200,000 in just so far in 2021.

From an economic point of view it may make sense, it is not illegal, however it offers many doubts regarding professional ethics of this behavior and the possibility of falsifying the competition and therefore its integrity. How can we control these situations? The answer is difficult, since the truth is that tennis specifically faces a real problem in the “dark black zone” related to corruption and match fixing.

The Tennis Integrity Unit, integrated into the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) Since the beginning of this year, he has been warning for some time stating how problematic this situation is since the nature of the game easily lends itself to manipulation due to multiple contingencies. It is a single player who must be involved and detection is difficult because in many low-level games there are no spectators.

In 2020 this agency reviewed up to 77 suspicious matches and even in a scenario marked by Covid-19, 22 sanctions have been imposed including 2 Spanish players as shown in your own report.

Most of these matches are organized by organized mafias and mainly in parties of the Future and Challenger tournaments, where the players have very low rankings and tend to have financial problems to be able to dedicate themselves to the sport with the expenses that it implies being thus more vulnerable. These illegal bets move hundreds of tennis players and millions of euros throughout the year.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has developed a protocol,Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP) whose mission is to combat any attempt to negatively influence the results of a match and to establish a uniform regulation and a coherent scheme of compliance and sanctions that will govern all professional tennis events and all governing bodies. The problem is that between these events the sanctioning procedure would not end up affecting the junior tournaments where we have already seen the germ of this problem.

The formation in this matter is fundamental to make young tennis players aware of the dangers that can exist and the serious consequences that can destroy their careers if they make bad decisions about it.

I am clearly against the prohibitions regarding sponsorship of sportsbooks in the sports field, but it would be irresponsible to deal with this issue and leave freedom of opinion to the reader, not to mention that this week the agreement between the online bookmaker was announced Betway and Mutua Madrid Open for the Madrid Masters.

Complex situations with a wide “chromatic range” that cannot be ignored, due to the adulteration of the competition that all of them entail and that once again highlight the importance of Compliance and Integrity in sport.