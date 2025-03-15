Among the weeds, covered with the vegetation next to a stream in the middle of the field and with moisture due to the rains of these days. Thus found yesterday the body of Paco ‘El del Molino’the 83 -year -old old man disappeared in almogy. In front of … From his body, almost seven days later, the person who allegedly left his body allegedly was covered. It was the end of the mystery.

To the old miller of Almogy They allegedly killed him when they went to steal his house last Saturday night. Then they loaded him in a car, they went outside the town, to an area known as Bishop’s millnear an old construction, and a kilometer of the road, on the margin of a stream they hid it with the weed. “They have thrown it like a dog,” his niece regretted among cries.

One week the old man’s body has been abandoned. Seven days of anguish who ended yesterday with the third detained for stealing into the old almogy flour mill.

The first arrest occurred on Monday. A witness saw a town toxicomaniac out on Saturday night from the house of Francisco Mayorga loading some packages. He was arrested for theft. On Wednesday there was the second arrest, also for theft. Another drug addict. While the first was Sent to prison for theft with violencebetween the two they tried to blame the robbery.

However, the Civil Guard He seized the woman’s car of one of them. He was looking for evidence or remains of the elder’s DNA. While the proceedings were done to know if they were the cause of the disappearance of the old miller, there was a third detained by the group of homicides of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard of Malaga.

Elder harassed by the ‘Yonkis’ Paco’s family ‘El del Molino’ says that that was not the first to enter his house to steal him, that on other occasions the old man complained that he had disappeared money from his home. That is why he put a lock on the top floor, that the night of the disappearance was shattered. In addition, his nephews explain that on one occasion one of the drug addicts assaulted him in the street and took out the little cart that he carried with and effective money from his pocket. After emptying her, she returned to put the old man in her pocket. He even had work on his lands, but he was stolen from the chickens. Paco ‘El del Molino’ never denounced any of this. According to his family, they gave him this drug addicts who harassed him.

The victim was a lonely person. I had no direct family, only José Manuel Cuencahis parents and his sister. They were the closest. People who cared about the old mill, who did not have much relationship with people. «In the town they told him that single, with a lot of money and that he did not spend. I hired football at home because they got with him in the bars, ”says Cuenca, which called him ‘grandfather’ affectionately.

The last night they saw him alive was at his ‘grandson’ watching Zaragoza. Sunday went to look for the old mill to see Real Madrid. I did not answer. He opened the door of a kick and started calling him. No one answered. All the lights were lit and the house had been revolt. They had registered everything, to the top floor, that the old man had closed with a lock, because he believed someone had entered there.

Cash

The deceased had complained twice that he lacked money at his home, which he kept in cash. When climbing the top plant, Juan Manuel Cuenca found two drops of blood, one on each step. He looked around and saw the denture of the old man on the ground, although he never took it away. He continued for the street and found a sock and a house shoe, but there was no trace of the old man.

Until yesterday that his lifeless body was found next to that stream, after a week of search in the surroundings of the municipality. For days the properties have been tracked with the Cinecological Service Dogsas well as the divers of the Subacuatic Activities Group of the Civil Guard in the Pantano de Casasolaon whose margins and some streams drones were used to comb the area, until next to one of the streams of the town the body has been found.

Now you have to Autopsy wait To know how the old man died, but one of the hypotheses that the researchers have always considered is that the detainees went to steal the old man from his home.

They looked for the money in the pension, since according to his family, he assures that the old man took almost the entire pension and left only house expenses or water in the bank. In that robbery they ended up killing him. We will have to see if a beating or a “bad blow.” It will be the autopsy that says what the old man died. Then they left their body in the field, in a difficult place to disregard and hide their terrible crime.