EIt's three days before the end of the year, and in the middle of the Leipzig museum section on Southeast Asia there is a sign that was also there at the beginning of the year: “Last chance! This area of ​​the old permanent exhibition will be revised from 2023.” Well, there isn’t much time left for that, but no one should say that people at the Grassi Museum of Ethnology are anti-innovation. Or hesitant. Since the Dresden-based director Léontine Meijer-van Mensch (the Leipzig museum belongs to the Dresden State Art Collections Association) has been steering the fate of the house, a redesign process called “Reinventing Grassi” has been started, the fourth and for the time being last stage of which has now been ignited .

But don't worry: the Southeast Asia area, which is slumbering at the end of the year, is also being awakened: “Because REINVENTING means,” another sign instructs the group of visitors, who are apparently not particularly fluent in foreign languages ​​or experienced in discourse, “to draw inspiration for further reconstruction from the tension between the old and the new .” Specifically, this means: The old thing will be completely gone at some point, although probably not in 2023. Tensions can be stressful at some point. You would have to want to endure that.

But you don't want to in Leipzig, where the permanent exhibition areas, which have now actually turned gray after one and a half to two decades, are to be completely replaced by newly designed ones that correspond to the museum zeitgeist of post-colonialism and diversity. And in the case of ethnographic museums, there is also that of ubiquitous restitution, in which the Grassi Museum of Ethnology plays a considerable pioneering role: the documentation of the ceremonies to which representatives of formerly subjugated and plundered ethnic groups came to Saxony to collect bones or artifacts of theirs Picking up ancestors is touching and worthy of all honor.

Restitute without leaving any gaps

Sometimes, we learn, the museum employees go on restitution trips themselves. Birgit Scheps-Bretschneider, curator for Australia and Oceania, recently returned four objects to the South Australian Kaurna ethnic group that missionaries had sent from there to Saxony in 1842. The handover was actually supposed to be carried out as part of a trip by Foreign Minister Baerbock, but her plane broke down in Abu Dhabi, whereupon the Leipzig emissary quickly decided to take a scheduled flight to Australia with the boxes. “I know that we have a lot of things that we can return without leaving any gaps,” Scheps-Bretschneider stated after her return.







Especially since some indigenous communities, as we learn in the museum, “so far appreciate” being represented here with objects of their culture. So far. If she later appreciates her treasures at home, there will need to be more concepts like the triad of “Care Room”, “Prep Room” and “Room of Remembrance” that can now be found in Leipzig, in which the museum demonstrates how his Stocks are maintained, researched and returned. The number of ancient ethnographic objects on display can be counted on the fingers of two hands. The number of explanations, installations and photo documentation is legion. In Leipzig, reinventing also means dematerialization. At least as far as what is of non-European origin is concerned. In contrast, everything that our current gaze produces on our previous gazes grows powerfully – navel-gazing that doesn't feel Eurocentric.

And so the most recent addition in the course of Stage IV is significant: a room on the topic of “Friendships of Nations – Ethnography in Leipzig and the GDR”, the most detailed presentation of which is dedicated to “Indian Studies”, that enthusiasm for North American natives, especially those in East Germany, cultivated on a private initiative was strong. There is, for example, the replica of a tent tarpaulin from 1886, which was handcrafted by the “IG Mandanindianer Taucha” over eight years and is part of the Grassi Museum's holdings, but is no longer shown – for conservation reasons, and soon possibly for restitution ones. Leipzig consistently focuses its ethnographic gaze on itself. That will be enough to fill the house. At least with objects.