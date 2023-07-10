The American tennis player entered the top 100 at almost 27 and at the beginning of June he hated lawns, then he won Mallorca and is now in the round of 16 of the Championships, where he will face Tsitsipas
One could paraphrase Leonardo DiCaprio, as Calvin Candie in “Django Unchained”, to introduce Christopher Eubanks, the American tennis player in the round of 16 at Wimbledon: he had our curiosity, now he has our attention. Not random quote: the Atlanta native is close friends with Jamie Foxx, the actor who plays Django in the well-known Quentin Tarantino film. We followed his progress with curiosity, in fact. “Let’s see where he goes.” Now we have to observe him with a different gaze: Eubanks is among the tennis players of the moment. Tsitsipas, his opponent in the round of 16, is warned.
