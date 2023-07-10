One could paraphrase Leonardo DiCaprio, as Calvin Candie in “Django Unchained”, to introduce Christopher Eubanks, the American tennis player in the round of 16 at Wimbledon: he had our curiosity, now he has our attention. Not random quote: the Atlanta native is close friends with Jamie Foxx, the actor who plays Django in the well-known Quentin Tarantino film. We followed his progress with curiosity, in fact. “Let’s see where he goes.” Now we have to observe him with a different gaze: Eubanks is among the tennis players of the moment. Tsitsipas, his opponent in the round of 16, is warned.