When Gabriel Jaramillo Sanint, former president of Banco Santander in Colombia, finished his successful career in the financial world, he wanted to start a new business that met two requirements: that it be completely unknown to him and that it have an impact in his native Colombia. Founding a sustainable livestock project in Vichada, one of the most neglected and impoverished departments in the country, seemed challenging enough to him. Advised by scientists from the Alliance of Bioversity International, the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT), the University of Stuttgart in Germany and the World Bank, they found a carbon sequestration system that, in the last five years, has buried more polluting gases than their 5,500 head of cattle have emitted. The secret is in the grass.

All forages or grasses bury carbon that they absorb from the surface, but depth changes everything. The roots of the native pasture of Vichada barely exceed 30 centimeters and, in this layer of soil, there are endless microorganisms that feed on that carbon and return it to the atmosphere. However, the roots of the species Urochloa humidicola, which covers the 8,800 hectares of Hacienda San José, in the municipality of Nueva Antioquia, just 30 kilometers from the border with Venezuela, reaches more than a meter and a half. This depth retains 15% more of these gases for two decades.

“Livestock farming in Colombia is so inefficient in tropical areas that making a few minimal changes can increase efficiency by 100%. Improvement is within our reach”, explains Jacobo Arango, environmental biologist and scientist from the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT. He does it on his second visit to the farm, in front of the hole left by a tractor in the ground made to observe how far the tentacles of that variety of grass that he has been studying for more than five years reach. “Mitigating climate change not only consists in not emitting, which obviously has to be done and is very important, but also in compensating for the carbon that you emit by sequestering it in the soil or through trees. The livestock sector, unlike aerospace, for example, allows us to think of both solutions”.

There are several steps of improvement, according to Arango, one of the authors of the latest IPCC report. In addition to planting this pasture, the farm has also replaced traditional cattle with the short-cycle Nelore breed. This variety becomes pregnant at 16 months, almost two years earlier than the local species and has a much shorter interval between pregnancies; half. “This implies more than two years less of methane emissions”, explains Arango in a trip organized by the company to a group of journalists.

The results have been very positive. In accordance with The report Prepared by CIAT and financed by the World Bank, the CGIAR Initiative on Livestock and Climate and the Bezos Earth Fund, for every kilo of meat extracted by the livestock company, there is a negative carbon footprint of 17 kilograms of CO2 equivalent, in the years studied from 2017 to the present. Likewise, this research shows that if the 4.5 million degraded hectares in the Vichada area dedicated to livestock had the same soil structure and management as Hacienda San José, they could store 11 million tons of CO2 per year. “It is important that ranchers also identify with the role of farmers. They are, too, and what they do with it has an impact,” adds Arango.

“Our business model has to do with a building in which apartments are sold. We are the administration and we are the ones who set the rules for the ranchers who buy the farms,” explains Brazilian Paulo Moreira, CEO of Hacienda San José. “And the rules are all the ones we have already studied: improved pasture, a paddock rotation model [que no sobreexplote el suelo]the variety of beef Nelore and maintain the vegetation of the ecosystem that serves us, such as shorty [un árbol que suele ser talado por los ganaderos de la zona por superstición, ya que se cree que estropea el territorio]. We offer a product with great added value”. Currently, the farm has eight parcels of 1,100 hectares each, all sold to international investors.

Moreira knows very well that it is difficult to link the words ‘livestock’ with ‘sustainable’. This sector is responsible for 15% of emissions in the world; it is even more polluting than transport and is only surpassed by the energy and fashion industries. “But we’re showing that there are ways to do it right,” he says. “Perhaps the most tangible solution is to look for solutions and examples of success that do work.”

For América Astrid Melo, a specialist in sustainable productive landscapes at The Nature Conservancy, an environmental organization dedicated to conservation and independent of the project, it is important to “stop demonizing” the sector: “It is completely viable to produce sustainable meat. This project is an example, but it would be necessary to see how viable it is to replicate it, since it requires a significant financial investment”. In addition, she adds that it is the responsibility of the consumer that livestock companies bet on it. “We, as consumers, have to demand that the meat we eat did not participate in deforestation processes and that it seeks to improve its practices; that plants trees, protects the water… And the duty of organizations like ours is to guarantee that traceability”, she affirms.

The next big challenge is convincing small local ranchers to invest in this grass, instead of letting the land grow for free and illegally burning it twice a year as usual. This illegal practice in Colombia gives rise to a soft and green regrowth that is palatable to cattle, but the consequences of the arson fires are appalling. From the plane that crosses the Colombian highlands, the Meta River and its tributaries extend like veins in a green mantle in which all its hues are mixed. The only thing that stains this idyllic setting are the dozens of fires and their trails of gray smoke. In a few minutes of flight, it is easy to add a score.

More than 40% of Colombian soil is eroded, with deforestation being the first cause, according to a national study led by the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development and carried out by the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (IDEAM). This corresponds to 45,379,057 hectares; greater than the area of ​​Medellin, the second largest city in the country. However, these harmful methods for biodiversity are still customary in this territory. Each hectare of improved grass is around 500,000 pesos (about 100 dollars). This species, explains Arango, does not run the risk of becoming invasive either (since it is not native to the Orinoquía) as it is intended for livestock purposes. “It is the cows that are going to regulate their presence in the environment.”

The community is part of the success

There is no sustainable project that does not take into account the community that hosts it. In this particular case, the neighbors are, they say, another of the fundamental pillars of the initiative. Of the 60 employees that the company has, about 70% are local and half of them are members of one of the eight indigenous groups that inhabit the department.

Luciano Ospina, director of infrastructure for the farm, emphasizes education and awareness. Part of this process consists of being close to the ranchers, sharing techniques and tips. And even the bulls certified by the Hacienda. “I know that not everyone has the capital to fill their farms with our grass, but training is needed. If you already know that the trees give you shade and are not bad for your cattle, do not cut them down. And that doesn’t cost anything and that’s it chuleas (cross off) one thing on the list,” he explains as he sprays his boots with mosquito repellant. “You incorporate what you can, but there should be incentives for them to do things well. In this sector we are also trying to move towards a more sustainable world”.