The graphics show | Saturday is going to be a very cold day

There will be rapid changes in the weather in the next few days.

From here Saturday is going to be a very cold day, and severe frost is being measured in many places, the Finnish Meteorological Institute said.

The temperature today is mostly between 15 and 30 degrees Celsius, but 35 degrees Celsius may break somewhere. The night before Sunday is also going to be freezing.

No traffic warnings have been issued for the land areas of Finland for this day. There is a freezing warning at sea in the Gulf of Finland, the Selkä Sea and the Åland Sea.

According to the forecast, the weather will cool down very strongly during Sunday. In the evening, it may already be a plus degree or two on the south-west coast.

On Monday, on the other hand, a storm is arriving in Finland, which will bring strong winds to the sea and some land areas as well. Dog air also gives rain.

By Tuesday, low pressure will remain over Finland, and the zero line may rise to the altitude of Sodankylä in Lapland. After that, the weather starts to cool again towards the end of the week.