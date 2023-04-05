The graphics show | Enthusiasm for helping Ukraine froze at the beginning of the year

The Nordic countries have still provided plenty of aid, the United States released a 2.6 billion dollar arms aid package.

Ukrainian the allied countries’ enthusiasm for helping Ukraine froze at the beginning of the year compared to the record support that the allies gave to Ukraine in December.

Grants to follow Kiel’s Institute of the World Economy according to the statistics published on Tuesday, all aid commitments were given to Ukraine between January 16 and February 24 for less than 13 billion euros. In December, more than 40 billion worth of aid was promised, and most of this was military aid.

However, according to the institute, Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark continued to provide assistance as before. In addition, Japan and the Netherlands excelled by providing financial support to Ukraine.

Far you can hardly draw any definitive conclusions from the figures, as the total amount of billions in aid has varied greatly from month to month throughout the year of the war in Ukraine. The institute’s researchers point out that in the past aid was given randomly, but nowadays many countries assist Ukraine more systematically than before.

In total, aid commitments were made between January of last year and February 24 of this year, according to the institute’s calculations, for 156.6 billion euros. Of the amount, 71.3 billion came from the United States, 61.9 billion through European Union institutions and 23.4 billion euros directly from partner countries. The numbers include both military and humanitarian aid as well as financial support.

As a provider of direct military support, Finland ranks tenth with its EUR 800 million arms aid, right after Sweden and Denmark.

However, arms aid providers have been criticized for overestimating old weapons when calculating the monetary value of the aid.

When the aid given to Ukraine is compared to the given gross national product and the aid given through the EU is also included, the Baltic countries become the biggest sacrificers. If the expenses caused by Ukrainian refugees are included in the calculation, Poland’s burden in relation to the national product is the largest among the allies.

of the United States Ministry of Defence released on Tuesday its 35th aid package for Ukraine, with a total value of 2.6 billion dollars. Most of the US aid this time is ammunition for both assault rifles and heavy weapons.

There are also missiles, rocket launchers and, for example, pontoon bridges, which the Ukrainians are believed to need in their long-planned counterattack.