The price of housing in the Region of Murcia fell by 14.8% in August 2023, below the national average, which fell by 17.3%, while the granting of mortgages decreased by 34.9%, according to data from the General Council of Notaries published this Thursday.

Specifically, in the Region, 1,319 operations were carried out in the eighth month of the year, of which 866 corresponded to apartments, and the rest, 453, to single-family homes. The average price per square meter was 1,051 euros, the fifth lowest figure of all the communities.

In the country as a whole, the number of home sales fell by 17.3% year-on-year last August, reaching 35,278 transactions, while the average price per square meter stood at 1,526 euros, 1. 8% more than in August 2022.

By type of housing, sales of apartments decreased by 16.9% year-on-year, to 26,103 units, while sales of single-family homes decreased by 18.2% year-on-year, to 9,175 units.

According to notaries, apartment prices rose by 0.1% last August compared to the same month in 2022, reaching 1,679 euros per square meter, while the price of single-family homes stood at an average of 1,278 euros per square meter, with an increase of 4.9%.

By autonomous community, the sale and purchase of homes fell in all of them in an interannual rate, with the most moderate falls recorded in Asturias (-0.6%), Cantabria (-8.9%) and Castilla y León (-10.5%). .

On the other hand, the greatest declines occurred in the Canary Islands (-29.2%), Navarra (-28.1%), the Basque Country (-25.6%), Catalonia (-21%), the Balearic Islands (-20.9%). %) and Andalusia (-18.4%).

Regarding the average price per square meter, which rose 1.8% nationally, eleven communities registered year-on-year increases in August and six experienced decreases, mainly Asturias (-7.3%), Extremadura (-6.3 %) and Castilla-La Mancha (-3.8%).

At the other extreme, with the sharpest price increases, were Cantabria (+11%), Andalusia (+9.8%), La Rioja (+9.6%), Valencian Community (+8.7%) and Galicia (+7%).

Loans for home acquisition fall by 27%



For their part, mortgage loans for home acquisition fell 26.8% year-on-year last August, to 17,267 operations. The average amount of these loans decreased by 1.3% year-on-year, standing at 141,737 euros.

The percentage of home purchases financed by a mortgage loan stood at 48.9% last August. Furthermore, in this type of purchases with financing, the amount of the loan represented on average 71.5% of the price.

At the regional level, mortgage loans for home acquisition fell in all communities, especially in Navarra (-38.2%), La Rioja (-38%), the Region of Murcia (-34.9%) and País Basque (-31.6%). The most moderate decreases were recorded in Aragón (-15.5%), Castilla-La Mancha (-15.7%) and the Balearic Islands (-16.9%).