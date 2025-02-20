The grandson of the Duchess of Alba admits that his wells lacked water counter and claims that he does not know how the farm works

The nine illegal wells of Alba’s house on his farm with Doñana de Aljóbar, in the Sevillian municipality of Aznalcázar, were discovered in May 2023, but they have had to spend almost two years for the first time to take a statement at the headquarters in headquarters Judicial to a member of this aristocratic family. Luis Martínez de Irujo Hohenlohe-Langenburg, the first grandson of the Duchess of Alba, who has appeared as investigated before the judge accused of environmental crime to recognize that these extractions lacked a water accountant, which began their regularization when the Prosecutor’s Office was From the environment he had already filed a complaint and that, above all, does not know the day -to -day function of the hacienda.

The Duke of Aliaga has also appeared as a “legal representative” of Eurotecnica Agraria, the family business of the Alba that manages these lands, of which he is a counselor and administrator. Sources of the case have confirmed that in his statement he has only answered the questions of the judge and has refused to do so to those of the private accusation, environmentalists in action, and that a good part of his defense is based on the fact that he basically lives in Madrid and He doesn’t know very well how Aljóbar works.

This line of defense contrasts with the argument that the defense initially wielded, which would be summoned to Luis Martínez de Irujo instead of his aunt, Eugenia Martínez de Irujo, which was departed in the case since it appears as president of Eurote Technique Agraria . It was then argued that the Duchess of Montoro completely ignored the dynamics of the farm and that he was not going to contribute anything to the investigation, which instead could do a Luis Martínez de Irujo that has finally welcomed the same thesis.

Hunted twice at full functioning

The appearance has occurred after the magistrate received a forceful expert report of the Civil Guard, which suggests that the extractions without a license from the House of Alba have caused environmental damage that figure at six million euros and that can be irreversible Due to the volume of extracted water, which would be around 6,600 million liters for a decade. In the same car in which he cited the Duke of Aliaga, the judge first pointed out that these illegal facilities can have a “collateral impact in Doñana” and in his avifauna.

Sources of the case point out that Cayetana’s grandson of Alba has indicated that he inherited his grandmother’s farm in 2016, just when the construction of the large raft that is used to accumulate the water pumped. Agrarian Eurotechnics has permission for this infrastructure and to extract resources with a well, but not for the additional nine who have already been hunted twice at full functioning and are sealed by court order.

Luis Martínez de Irujo would have responded to the judge with evasive and claiming at all times ignorance about the management of the farm. Therefore, it is shielded that, when the raft is over for which they are licensed, I believed that everything was in order. In fact, he has accused the Guadalquivir Hydrographic Confederation (CHG, the state agency that grants irrigation permits) to have been during the last decade in Aljóbar and not have warned that irregularities were being committed.

In the process of regularization

The case began in May 2023 following the denunciation of former worders, which resulted in an inspection of the Civil Guard and the CHG itself in which the wells were discovered. This led to a complaint for environmental crime by the Prosecutor’s Office, at which time – he has admitted – initiated the regularization process of these facilities, which continues despite the affected irregularities and that has a first positive report from the CHG when considering that they will not damage the aquifer as long as the amount of water they are assigned now is extracted.

On the other hand, and according to the Civil Guard and the Prosecutor’s Office, many more resources from the authorized ones have been drawn for a decade, which would have generated an illicit benefit that would be around six million euros. Despite this, the company of the house of Alba insists that it has always limited itself to taking out the volume of resources that are authorized.

The statement has taken place before the Court of First Instance and Instruction 1 of Sanlúcar la Mayor (Seville), whose holder agreed to continue with the instruction after the expert report of the Civil Guard. Luis Martínez de Irujo would have asked the judge to go out through a door other than the principal, in which numerous journalists were waiting for him, to which he refused. Despite this, he has managed to dodge the press thanks to the fact that he can park next to the main access, which has taken advantage of the building surrounded by its lawyers and enter in a hurry in a vehicle.