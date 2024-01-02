'Up', from Pixar and Disney, was released on June 11, 2009. This film won the hearts of adults and children for the tender story of Carl Fredricksen, who lost his wife. After that, his attitude changed and he locked himself in his house, without social contact. However, everything would take a turn with the unforeseen arrival of little Russell to live the most risky experience of their lives.

After 14 years, Pixar brings us Carl Fredricksen in an emotional trailer for 'Carl's Date'. This trailer shows how the tender grandpa carries out new activities to give himself a second chance at love, the dog Alfa also appears from 'Up'.

Watch the trailer for 'Carl's Date'

What is 'Carl's Date' about?

'Carl's Date' is a short film that shows us how the main character prepares to look for his new love. After his adventure in 'Up', this gives him new expectations about life. In the video you can see the way Carl practices dances with Alfa, his pet, and also buys chocolates.

It should be noted that the voice of the main character was recorded with actor Ed Asner, who was the official voice in the movie 'Up'. This short film takes on greater value since Asner died on August 29, 2021. This was his last collaboration with Pixar.

Where can I watch 'Carl's Date'?

'Carl's Date' is available on the Disney platform and its duration is eight minutes. It was also released in theaters, accompanying the film 'Elemental'.