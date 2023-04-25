My intention was to watch just one of the short videos from the new season of “Grandmas Project,” a web series in which filmmakers document their grandmothers cooking at home. But in a couple of hours, glued to my laptop, I devoured the entire file.

The videos are mostly made by French filmmakers, about their immigrant grandmothers. In a lovely video by Zeynep Dilara, her grandmother Munise Bostanci sings a beautiful, sad song in Turkish as she simmers bulgur wheat with potato and onion for her meal. She is a bit embarrassed by singing about it, but she says that she doesn’t care. “Who’s going to watch anyway? My children and grandchildren?

How typical of a grandmother to underestimate her popularity and reach! In reality, granny influencers draw large multi-generational audiences on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

The Veg Village Food family account features Amar Kaur, a 73-year-old Punjabi woman, and typifies the genre. More than 5 million followers watch Kaur cook bamboo biryani, golgappa with homemade puff pastry, eggplant pakoras, pizza, smoothies, Oreo cakes and packaged noodles with a twist.

Kaur has a wood-burning stove and an outdoor tap to wash vegetables in her family’s yard, and prepares meals for about 100 children in her village. He works non-stop and hardly speaks, except to identify the ingredients for him.

In November, thanks to the popularity of the account, Kaur’s family opened Veg Village Food, a restaurant in Mohali, in northern India, although she does not work there — she prefers to cook at home, always giving away the food she prepares.

The most interesting moments of “Grandmas Project” come when the grandmothers themselves talk about the process of becoming grandmother images—and their discomfort with it. Director Lola Bessis’s Italian grandmother, known as “nonna,” was so concerned with projecting an image of cozy, aging domesticity that, at first, her granddaughter explains, she resisted the project.

Many of the women in “Grandmas Project” also come off as sad, tired, angry, and sometimes a little incoherent. They are cursing, funny and inconsistent. They feel lonely, homesick, or anxious to make a date with their crushes. Sometimes they are even fed up with being filmed.

When Zaga Sondermajer-Stankovic bakes a Moskva cake for her granddaughter Mila Turajlic, she insists that Turajlic take a good look at the amount of pineapple she places on the first layer. But as far as Sondermajer-Stankovic is concerned, she’s not doing this for an audience. “It’s not the camera you have to look at,” she says to her granddaughter, annoyed. “It’s you!”.

The portraits are brief but intimate, and it’s easy to forget that these women are addressing their grandchildren—not us.

