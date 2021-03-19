The Social Health Security (Essalud) announced that the popular youtuber ‘Abuela Norma’ received the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 this Friday, March 19.

Through the official page of Facebook, a live broadcast was made from the arrival of the well-known tiktoker to the Parque de las Leyendas, in whose facilities vaccination of older adults is being carried out.

As reported by a representative, ‘Grandmother Norma’ received the Pfizer vaccine at age 86. She is part of the Essalud insured registry.

“He registered on the Essalud page and updated his data. The process is very fast to enter the vaccination ”, the spokesperson for the Peruvian institution is heard saying.

After receiving the vaccine, the youtuber, who was accompanied by her granddaughter Zuly and her son, made a funny comment true to her style. “Well, I haven’t felt anything. I have not felt a fly, “said the well-known figure of social networks, amid the laughter of those present.

For his part, Jesús Peña, son of ‘Grandmother Norma’, thanked the medical staff and the Social Health Security for being aware of his mother. “Very grateful to all of you, for the attention you have had towards my mother. Thank you very much for the great role you play ”, he declared.

In addition to the popular tiktoker, this Friday 19, the Peruvian comedian Guillermo Rossini also received the coronavirus vaccine.

Youtubers, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.