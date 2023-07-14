The four brothers who were lost for 40 days in the Amazon jungle were discharged this Thursday night from the military hospital where they had been admitted since they appeared on June 9. The minors have recovered in this time from the malnutrition and dehydration conditions that they presented when they were rescued. From that day on, their story has attracted the attention of the whole world, who eagerly awaits to know how they managed to survive in one of the most hostile environments on the planet. The children have not spoken, nor are they expected to do so shortly, but there are already at least two books and four documentaries underway that aspire to tell what happened.

Custody of the brothers remains, for the moment, in the hands of Family Welfare, the minor’s institute. Their mother, Magdalena Mucutuy, died in the plane crash they survived, which has created a legal vacuum around them. Manuel Ranoque, the father of the two eldest and stepfather of the little ones, should have been the person who received custody, but a complaint has surfaced against him for mistreatment of his wife. Ranoque denies his guilt and demands that the State hand them over to him as soon as possible. “They are my children, not the president’s. Just that, ”he says by phone. This Friday he has filed a lawsuit against Avianline Charters’s company, the owner of the plane, with his lawyer.

The maternal grandmother, Fatima, is also fighting for custody. “I am very happy because they are fine, thank God. They (Family Welfare) give me the children and I take them to the Amazon, ”she explains. It was she and her husband who recounted that Ranoque beat their daughter and mistreated the children, who hid from their blows in the jungle: this gave them the advantage of knowing the terrain in which they moved when they were left alone. , in the middle of nowhere. A third interested party has appeared, according to Fatima. This is Andrés, Magdalena’s first husband and father of her two eldest daughters, including 13-year-old Lesly, the savior of her brothers in the jungle. “Now interested people appear. Since my daughter divorced him we haven’t heard from him. Now he lets himself be seen, ”she says, annoyed.

The State has decided to take care of them until it makes a decision. The Government has created a trust to manage the money that children can receive for telling their story – Petro himself told the relatives during a meeting. Producers from around the world, including several from Hollywood, have made offers to get the rights, but for now they have remained up in the air. The children survived a dangerous jungle and now they will face another, that of bureaucracy, lawyers and a feuding family.

