Grandmaster Karjakin came to the NMD zone and played chess with the fighters on the front line

Russian grandmaster Sergey Karyakin gave a master class for fighters participating in a special military operation in Ukraine. About it reported Ministry of Defense of Russia.

He played several chess games in one of the advanced districts of the Northern Military District. His rivals were the military personnel of the Central Military District. After the master class, Karjakin expressed his confidence in an early victory over the opponent.

On June 2, it became known that Karjakin refused to play at the World Cup without the flag and anthem of his country, despite the invitation of the International Chess Federation (FIDE). The chess player noted that the World Cup is his favorite tournament, where he has repeatedly played. However, in the upcoming tournament, according to Karyakin, he will not be able to “represent his country, play under his own flag and, in case of a successful performance, hear the Russian anthem.”

In March 2022, the FIDE ethics and discipline commission suspended Karjakin for six months. The decision was made after the public speeches of the grandmaster in support of the special operation of the RF Armed Forces on the territory of Ukraine. Later, he was allowed to participate in international tournaments in a neutral status, but the chess player refused to accept this condition.