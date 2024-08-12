He was known as “the sweets grandfather”, although he claimed that his real name was Leo. He always wore a cap and dark glasses, and he was usually found on the corner of Alem and Brentana, in Cipolletti, Río Negro.

He was much appreciated by the inhabitants of the city, and so, when he died on Saturday at the Dr. Pedro Moguillansky Hospital, he was given a farewell with great sadness. However, after his death, his neighbors discovered a terrifying story from his past.

Leo was actually Alfredo Jorge Campanella, a publicist who had been arrested in La Plata in 2017 on charges of having abused two minors in a hotel. Since then, he had been a fugitive from justice in the capital of Buenos Aires.

The truth came to light when he died due to heart problems and the authorities had to confirm his identity. According to the Río Negro media ‘MisNoticias’, the Cipolletti Criminalistics office took a fingerprint through the Fibios system (Biomolecular Research Center), that is, a set of fingerprints of the person, to identify their DNAand they discovered the truth. The NN was, in fact, Campanella.

The man had already shown suspicious behavior in the city of Río Negro. According to ‘MisNoticias’, on one occasion they tried interview him after several neighbors asked for financial help for him.

“We went once, with the aim of helping him, but we sensed that our presence was bothersome. He didn’t want any photos or any publicity. ‘My pension and what I earn selling on the street is enough,’ he told us that time,” they told the local newspaper.

However, a document from Forged identity allowed him to go unnoticed in the community and continue selling their sweets on the corner.

The 76-year-old man, who worked as a publicist, lived in the city of Buenos Aires, but frequently traveled to La Plata, where he stayed in different hotels to carry out his crimes.

“Grandpa Leo” Because this was how this man became known in Cipoletti, where he sold candy and was loved by many neighbors, but when he died they discovered that he was Alfredo Jorge Campanella, a fugitive child rapist who drugged and abused 10 and 11 year old children in La Plata. pic.twitter.com/Gr0hFQ9G2H — Trends in Argentina (@porqueTTarg) August 11, 2024

There, he registered himself stating that the minors who accompanied him were his nieces, and then abused them and took photographs of them, according to local media ‘0221.com.ar’. Before, I used to take them to the movies or to the Republic of Children.

In 2017, Campanella was captured following an operation carried out by the Departmental Investigations Directorate (DDI) of La Plata. He was located in a room on the fourth floor of a hotel.

At that time, I was with two girls aged 10 and 11, who were transferred to a health center after the raid, where it was confirmed that they had injuries caused by abuse.

Authorities found videos of naked and sleeping minors next to objects for sexual stimulation, as well as photographs and video tapes. They also seized intimate creams, enema pipettes and xylocaine, a local anesthetic.

Campanella was sentenced to 50 years in prison after being accused of sexual abuse with carnal access, seriously outrageous sexual abuse and corruption of minors. However, his story did not come to light until after his death.

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación Argentina (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.