Long before Isabel Díaz Ayuso proposed installing a plant on every balcony in Madrid to combat climate change, a peasant began cultivating the first urban garden in Barcelona half a century ago. Joan Carulla has planted a tree -more than 40 fruit trees on his plot in the Guinardó neighborhood-, he has had a son and now he has just published a book. My green century, 100 life lessons by Joan Carulla (Icaria) compiles the memories that this farmer from Juneda (Lleida) has written on his machine olivetti about to turn 100 next week.

The journalist Carlos Fresneda signs this title where he summarizes his notes and conversations with him since he met him a couple of years ago. He boasts that he found the “grandfather of the green roofs of Barcelona, ​​and of Europe!” He admits that he could not imagine “a farmer in the seventies transplanting a plot of 150 square meters in Guinardó.” His story dates back to the postwar period: “I was one of the thousands of emigrants in the fifties with a suitcase attached to ropes,” recalls Carulla from his rooftop. “With one hectare in the town we were not able to live for a family of four”. By selling oil, eggs and other products from his town in the Catalan capital, he managed to save to found one of the first supermarkets in the city. He expanded that same plot, where there is now a Caprabo supermarket at street level, to the five-story apartment building that currently exists on Navas de Tolosa street.

Wearing jeans, a shirt, a vest and sandals, Carulla poses this Friday before the press as if he were working in his hometown 150 kilometers from Barcelona. He defines himself as the son of “a gentleman from the town”, although he could look like a rock star like George Harrison -another lover of gardening- on the cover of his iconic album All things must pass.

After calculating the resistance of his roof with a double layer of ceramic, to avoid leaks, Carulla faced another obstacle: that of fertility. “It was a land as barren as a fallen wall”, but based on all kinds of organic garbage such as fruit boxes, plywood and even “blinds”, he managed to revitalize that land distributed on its three terraces. In addition to the fact that he manages to irrigate it 10 months a year only with his rainwater harvesting system. Its yellowish-looking drums surround most of the orchard but can hold up to 9,500 litres.

Apart from its garlic, potatoes or peppers, Carulla proudly displays one of its crown jewels: the huge vine that yields up to 100 kilos of grapes, whose roots coexist with other fruit trees such as loquats, lemon and peach trees. For him, these trees “are a blessing and should fill the streets of our cities.” However, he warns that this small urban oasis is not spared from climate change either: “Last year eight fruit trees died,” laments Carulla, to which he adds that “there are hardly any worms”, key insects to provide more vigor and size to their plantations.

Fresneda boasts that his colleague is a pioneer of environmentalism in Spain, “long before the word was coined”, not only because of this garden from which he obtains almost all his diet, but also because of his vegetarianism “out of conviction and necessity after the war ”. Carulla himself points out that one of the secrets of his longevity – where he has spent a war, colon cancer and the coronavirus – is found in this nutrition. “I would encourage anyone who has a minimum space in the city to start this love relationship with the land: his stomach, his lungs and his state of mind will thank him,” concludes the farmer in his memories.

