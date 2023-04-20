The Summer Grand Prix, A very popular program in the nineties, it is one of the formats that has been talked about for years about its return without it actually happening. Until now. This Thursday, the Board of Directors of RTVE has approved the production of a new edition of the contest, which will return this summer “with established and representative tests that we all remember and other new ones,” says the corporation in a statement.

More information

One of the most important novelties will be the absence of the classic heifers used in some tests and which were one of the hallmarks of the space, so much so that it appeared on the program logo. Now, alternatives are being sought to make up for their absence. Nor has the chain yet specified if Ramón García will return to lead the space, as happened in most editions of the program in its previous stage.

The family format, produced by RTVE in collaboration with EuroTV Producciones, will thus return to TVE 18 years after its last broadcast on the public channel. It premiered on La 1 in 1995 and was broadcast uninterruptedly every summer until 2005. Later, between 2007 and 2009, it appeared on the FORTA channels with Bertín Osborne as host.

In its new stage, the program will once again face two towns from different parts of Spain, whose representatives will fight in different events designed to unite viewers of all ages on screen.

Before RTVE confirmed this return, the communicator Ibai Llanos and Ramón García had already talked about the intention to recover the space in some way, but the attempt did not come to fruition and it will be the public channel that revives this television classic. that will have the challenge of trying to recover the adult public through nostalgia and attract the new generations with games with a traditional flavor.

