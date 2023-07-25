Exciting return to television of the classic Spanish game show “Grand Prix” after 18 years of absence! Fans of the show were delighted with the news of his return, but what really surprised and filled them with nostalgia were the pixel art-style animations that accompany the tests that the contestants must pass.

Evidence of the newGrand Prix” have been presented with an aesthetic reminiscent of the iconic retro video games of NintendoSpecially to “Super Mario Bros.” and the first games of the legendary company. The use of pixel art, with its colorful and simple graphics, has generated a wave of nostalgia among viewers, taking them back to those exciting moments when they enjoyed classic video games on their consoles.

The animated images have proven to be a real treat for fans of the show, who have shared their excitement on social media. The fusion of the aesthetics of video games of yesteryear with television entertainment has created a unique experience for viewers and has generated a wave of positive comments about the successful and creative approach to production.

😬 Everything can change in the last Grand Prix game of the summer. The dictionary arrives, each correct answer adds three points. Each wrong answer subtracts three points.#GrandPrixTVE. pic.twitter.com/rrlVV0XfB7 — Summer Grand Prix (@GrandPrix_tve) July 24, 2023

🎳 And it’s time for another great summer Grand Prix classic, it’s time for super bowling!#GrandPrixTVE ⭕️ Direct: https://t.co/9EDHm9V4N2 pic.twitter.com/UtgZsc2F24 — La 1 (@La1_tve) July 24, 2023

KI-MONOS, another new game this season. 🐵 The monkeys in kimonos will have to catch the bananas that are in the pool. To do this, they have to jump from the springboard and through the net.

Will they get it?#GrandPrixTVE pic.twitter.com/MP3ywyFM5V — Summer Grand Prix (@GrandPrix_tve) July 24, 2023

🐧 The time for accounts has come!

It’s time for the Mathematical Penguins: Two participants from each team will have to calculate the results of the accounts that Ramón does and launch into the result. The last one to arrive 👉 disqualified.#ElGrandPrixTVE pic.twitter.com/XAuZUO4X7p — Summer Grand Prix (@GrandPrix_tve) July 24, 2023

With these new animations and the charismatic presenter at the helm, “Grand Prix” has once again occupied a special place in the hearts of its audience, consolidating itself as a beloved game show that has known how to adapt to the times and delight a new generation of viewers.

The premiere of the program was today July 24 at 10:35 p.m. in Spain (which is like 2:35 p.m. in Mexico) by tve.

Editor’s note: I was more of a fan The Great Game of the Goose and he was in love with an oquette called Vanessa and she was from Australia. Vanessa, I’m still waiting for you, come get me! But the animations are super nice. Vanessa!