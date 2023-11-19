“You will burn in hellfire, young man.” One of the street preachers who preach the sins of Sin City fight, speaks to a passing boy in a Ferrari shirt. He walks on laughing. It is normally not easy to bring the strolling crowd to their senses, but now the preacher is certainly fighting a losing battle.

Las Vegas is overrun these days by an anything but pious circus, and the preacher is exactly opposite its most extravagant symbol. On the other side of the kilometre-long casino boulevard is the Fountain Club, a VIP box where more than 3,500 people will soon come to watch Formula 1 cars racing past for 12,000 dollars (10,900 euros) per person. They sit in their leather chairs barely a few meters above the circuit, sipping their champagne, with bowls overflowing with lobster and oysters behind them.

They are used to such excesses in this city. But otherwise, the grand prix won by Max Verstappen on Saturday (American time) was an exceptional event, even by Las Vegas standards. It is not every day that there is suddenly a Formula 1 circuit right in the middle of the largest amusement park in the world, where the casinos never close and the party never stops.

Different world

They are ready everywhere in the vicinity of that circuit, just after dark. Men in yellow vests, on forklift trucks and at cranes. Every evening at exactly 5 p.m., traffic clears from the wide roads that are part of the course, and the work crews begin the construction. They close all gaps in the track fence open to traffic. They fasten the concrete walls and safety fences together with thick metal pins. About two meters behind it, the builders place an extra row of fences, covered with black cloth. After two hours the work is finished.

In just a few steps you’ll leave the crowds on the sidewalk along the Strip and find yourself at a secure entrance gate. Behind it lies another world, in which the casinos and street performers seem far away. A bright white illuminated tunnel, consisting of the desolate asphalt of the Strip. The F1 cars race past at 340 kilometers per hour, leaving behind a wall of air pressure and a fan of sparks.

Even outside the gates, no one can ignore Formula 1 during the training and racing sessions. Engine sounds echo across the Strip, pushing everything else away.

Not everyone allows this to disrupt their usual routine. In the purple-carpeted gambling hall of the Flamingo casino, a woman sits completely slumped on a stool behind the Cash Burst, a slot machine that lights up in all the colors of the rainbow. A can of alcoholic iced tea is in front of her. Bored, she keeps pressing a button. The engine noise of the circuit blows in through the open entrance, but the deeper into the busy casino, the less it penetrates, until nothing anymore suggests that this is an unusual evening.

This race weekend is also unusual for Formula 1 itself. American owner Liberty Media exceptionally funded and organized the event all by itself, to make Las Vegas the ultimate showcase for the sport. And not just with slick TV images. The entire weekend is packed with entertainment and spectacle. On Wednesday evening, the drivers will be the highlight of an opening ceremony with a light show, performances by pop stars and fireworks. In addition, there are concerts and parties every day in the various ‘fan zones’, for which tickets quickly cost more than 1,000 dollars.

Drunk in Ibiza

All the frills are not entirely popular among the drivers, and certainly not with Max Verstappen. In the press conference after qualifying he vented his thoughts. “I understand, of course, that the fans need something to do between races, but I think it is more important that you let them understand the sporting side. Partying, drinking, watching a DJ, I can do that anywhere in the world. I can go to Ibiza and become a shit loser, great fun. But if people do that here, what are they actually fans of? There is no passion and emotion here, unlike on classic circuits.”

Hundreds of thousands of fans gathered around the street circuit in Las Vegas this weekend. Photo Angela Weiss/AFP

Yet there is definitely a Formula 1 atmosphere in Las Vegas. As the week progresses, more and more racing fans walk around on the streets. On the morning of the race, there is a long line at every coffee shop with people all wearing a shirt or cap from an F1 team. And speaking of passion and emotion: Verstappen himself is screamed at as if he were Justin Bieber when he throws caps into an audience of at least a few thousand fans during a short performance on a concert stage in one of the fan zones.

It is annoying for Verstappen that there is almost no escape for him and his colleagues from the Vegas madness, which even seeps into the otherwise hermetically sealed paddock. Television chef Gordon Ramsay is walking past the team shelters when four Elvises suddenly pull him aside for a photo. Performers from the Blue Man Group are a bit lost waiting for the elevator in the tunnel to the riders’ quarters. And at a small altar in the paddock, analogous to the famous Little White Wedding Chapel elsewhere in the city, 1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve will marry for the third time on Thursday. While mechanics are building the racing cars further away, Villeneuve and his bride pose in front of a heart made of giant fake roses.

Things will be less festive later in the evening. Due to a manhole cover that came loose on the circuit, which severely damaged Carlos Sainz’s car, the training sessions were halted for hours. By the time the cars are finally allowed back on the track, the spectators, who have often paid hundreds or even thousands of dollars for their tickets, have been sent home. The services of support staff such as drivers and security guards are expiring, and there is no replacement. The audience saw a total of eight minutes of racing action.

Also read

Everything arranged for the F1 in Las Vegas. Except for that one loose manhole cover

“We sat in the stands for hours, and we were told nothing at all,” say Harm van der Molen from Heerenveen and Canadian Nelly Nierop, while ordering a sandwich the next day. The duo is on a tour of the United States and Nierop had surprised Van der Molen, a big F1 fan, with tickets for the race in Las Vegas. “We ended up watching the training in our hotel on our phone.”

Formula 1 gets hammered in the press and on social media: organizing such a hyped mega event, and then tripping over something as simple as a manhole cover – even though they are a known weak spot on street circuits. The fact that affected fans do not receive any money back, but only a voucher for merchandise, does not exactly silence the criticism. A group of fans have filed a lawsuit against the organizers.

Robert van Overdijk, the director of Circuit Zandvoort and the grand prix held there, does not entirely agree with that negativity. “Because the event is so hyped, people quickly say: see, they can’t do anything about it,” he says at a table in front of the Red Bull accommodation in the paddock. “But it’s not the local fair. I know better than anyone how complex it is to organize something this big. And you can always make mistakes.”

Should races like those at Zandvoort now follow Las Vegas in terms of glamor and peripheral entertainment? “No, we should not compare ourselves with these types of races,” says Van Overdijk. “If we can pick up things from it, great. But we must continue to do it in our own Dutch way. Las Vegas attracts a fairly specific audience. We Dutch are wired differently.”

Max Verstappen rode to victory from second place on the grid. Photo Sem van der Wal/ANP

Elvis suit

In the hour before the race starts, all stops are opened. Circus performers tumble over the start-finish line. There is almost no space left on the starting line-up due to all the celebrities wandering around. The TV shows spectacular helicopter shots, with extra attention to the casinos sponsoring the event. The street preachers, meanwhile, still roam the Strip, but their stories of hell and damnation are muffled by engine noises as the twenty cars leave the pits on their way to their starting spots.

Then the starting lights go out and an exciting race unfolds, full of overtaking actions and with several safety cars that mess up the tire strategies. In the last corner of the race, Charles Leclerc beautifully takes second place from Sergio Pérez. This way, the F1 owners get what they have continuously strived for in Las Vegas: a good show. On the track, the place where it really counts.

The audience in the Fountain Club, who have risen from the leather seats and are pressing against the railing of the box for the best possible view, sees Max Verstappen in the 37ste slipstreaming a lap close to the back of Charles Leclerc. It is the prelude to the decisive overtake, which gives the Dutchman his eighteenth victory of the season.

After the finish, Verstappen climbs out of the limousine that brought him, Leclerc and Pérez to the Fountain Club. In his white Elvis racing suit, with the fountain of the Bellagio casino in the background, he is asked before the TV broadcast what he thought of the race. And then Verstappen has to admit: “It was a lot of fun.”