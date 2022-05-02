Beirut (agencies)

The Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, warned of the danger of refraining from participating in the upcoming parliamentary elections, and of the danger of electing corrupt people.

Derian said, in an Eid al-Fitr sermon from Muhammad al-Amin Mosque, in the center of the capital, Beirut: “The Lebanese are able to rebuild their country and restore their dilapidated institutions, based on the selection of members of Parliament,” warning of the danger of refraining from participating in the elections and choosing the corrupt. He added: “What happened in the city of Tripoli did not happen for the first time, and the state, through its lack of concern for living security, contributed, intentionally or unintentionally, to what happened to the people.” He believed that “hunger does not distinguish between sects and regions,” saying: “We are united by suffering from worsening crises, and the national will unites us to change what we are in and get out of the abyss of collapse to what we aspire to.”