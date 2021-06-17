Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

The Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr. Shawki Allam, stressed that the “Brotherhood” is neither a preaching nor a scientific group, but rather a terrorist group that works to destabilize security and stability in all countries wherever it is located, and its terrorist message and goal are not related to Islam, pointing out that Dar Al-Iftaa has been studying This group, through its various literature, has proven beyond any doubt that the Brotherhood’s idea is based on violence and terrorism.

And the Grand Mufti of Egypt, during his speech today, Thursday, before the British House of Lords via the “Zoom” application, added that “the whole world has become exposed to the threat of terrorism, and we are all on one ship, and we must cooperate together, and make a common effort to confront this danger that Everyone is threatened, and we will not succeed in achieving any tangible progress in this dangerous file unless each party takes its responsibility seriously.”

Allam indicated that Dar Al Iftaa sensed the danger of the fatwas of terrorism and took a package of measures to confront the propaganda mechanism of terrorist organizations, including ISIS, by establishing an observatory to follow up on takfiri and extremist fatwas, responding to these fatwas, and refuting them through a sober scientific approach, and establishing a center Specialized training on how to deal with hard-line fatwas.

The Grand Mufti of Egypt added that Dar Al Iftaa also took advantage of the huge electronic boom and modern means of communication to launch an electronic page entitled “ISIS under the microscope” in both Arabic and English to correct the misconceptions promoted by terrorist organizations, and to refute the allegations of extremist currents and the misconceptions they market and issue of fatwas, as well as the issuance of an encyclopedia To address issues of extremism and infidelity in foreign languages.

He emphasized that the extremists did not study Islam in any of the trusted religious education institutes. Rather, they are the product of problematic environments. They have engaged in distorted and perverted interpretations that have no basis in the Islamic faith. Their goal is to achieve purely political goals that have no religious origin. And their understanding of creating chaos in the world.

He noted that Egypt made great strides in besieging the takfiri ideology and warned the world about this epidemic over and over again, and its call at that time fell on deaf ears, saying: “We in Egypt address issues of religious extremism out of our basic message that the supreme goal of all religions is to achieve world peace.”