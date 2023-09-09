There are 19 defendants, but there could be many more. The grand jury report investigating attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to rig up the 2020 Georgia presidential election recommended indicting 39 people, twice the number ultimately charged. Among those who avoided being implicated are personalities such as Trump’s first — and fleeting — National Security adviser, Michael Flynn, or South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the former president’s most prominent supporters in Congress.

The text released today provides new data on that investigation, which has led to the most extensive and most dangerous accusations for the defendants in the four legal cases opened against the former president: 19 people, from the current Republican favorite for the elections of the year Close to a Protestant pastor, they face 41 charges in Fulton County (Georgia) for mafia-type association to keep Trump in power despite his electoral defeat.

Among other things, the document, which was already partially disclosed in February and is now being released after being authorized by a judge following the 19 indictments last August, makes it clear that the grand jury did not act unanimously. In the case of Graham, thirteen of the members voted in favor of the impeachment, seven against, and one abstained. Against then-Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, the result was 14 to 6 (plus one abstention) and 17 to 4, respectively. The recommendation against Trump was closer to unanimity: 20 people supported impeaching him, for only one who declared against it.

The report does not specify the reasons why the prosecutor in charge of the case, Fani Willis, chose not to prosecute the other twenty people, which also include Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn. The statement of charges refers to thirty people who participated in the alleged conspiracy but against whom no charges have been filed. Possible reasons may include insufficient evidence, or that some suspects made deals to testify in exchange for immunity, or even that their charges afforded them special legal protection.

De Graham, an influential senator who at the time was heading the upper house judiciary committee, the report indicates that he phoned Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to ask if he had the power to reject certain mail-in ballots. Flynn – who resigned a few days after taking up the post of national security adviser after a leak that accused him of hiding talks with Russia – had suggested for his part in an interview with a television channel in December 2020 that Trumpo could “use military capabilities”, deploy them in swing states and then repeat the elections in those territories.

The report also mentions then-Senators Loefller and Perdue, who in the weeks after the 2020 election harshly criticized Raffensperger (the state official responsible for running the election) and called for his resignation. Both ended up losing their seat in January 2021, in a special election.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The grand jury investigated the case for seven months. In that period, he questioned 75 witnesses before completing the report in December with the recommendation of charges. The case is now awaiting a trial date. Two of the defendants, attorneys Ken Chesebro and Sidney Powell, have called for a speedy trial and have been given an October 23 date in principle. Others have requested the transfer of their file to the federal circuit, arguing that they committed the acts that are accused of them in their role as state officials. Trump himself has indicated that he could choose that path.

It is not usual for these types of reports to make public the names of those people against whom charges have not finally been filed. The reason is to prevent them from being harassed or harmed in any way once their identity comes out.

In a message on his social network, Truth, Trump has criticized the report, assuring that the special grand jury “wanted to bring charges against everything that was breathing at that time.” Graham, for his part, denies that he had committed any crime and has stated that “this country is losing its mind. we have to be careful not to use the legal system as a political tool.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.