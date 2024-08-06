With a goal from Smith in the 95th minute, during extra time, The United States defeated Germany 1-0 and made it to the grand final of women’s football at the Olympic Games. In the other bracket, the Brazilian team dominated its rival, Spain, and with that, we have the final.
The United States will face Brazil in a historic duel in women’s soccer.
He Saturday, August 10th from 17.00 local time in Paris, official home of the Olympic Games. He Princes Park The capital of France is the chosen setting for this great event. Other times: 10:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 9:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 8:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 7:00 in Mexico
It was in Tokyo 2020: Canada 1-1 (3-2) Sweden.
Sweden reached the final again and had just won gold by beating Germany, but lost on penalties to Canada, who went on to win the gold medal. The United States won bronze in Tokyo 2020.
#grand #final #womens #football #Olympic #Games #play
Leave a Reply