Grand Duke Henry of Luxembourg, 69, announced by surprise this Sunday, June 23, that next October he will appoint his son, Prince William, 42, as lieutenant-representative of the small country. This position will enable him to assume certain powers that are now only carried out by the head of state and that traditionally represents the step prior to the definitive abdication of the monarch. “With all my love and all my trust I wish my son good luck from the bottom of my heart. We must look to the future with optimism, knowing that together we can achieve great things. “Long live Luxembourg, long live Europe!” declared Grand Duke Henri during the official ceremony to celebrate the national holiday this weekend.

After his speech, the monarch received a long ovation from the public and the authorities who attended the national holiday ceremony, held at the Luxembourg Philharmonic, and upon returning to his seat he hugged his son William. Beginning in October, Enrique will delegate to his eldest son functions that now correspond to the grand duke, which offers the heir a period to prepare and gain visibility before fully assuming the head of state, once his father announces his definitive abdication, a date that At the moment it is still unknown.

The Royal House of Luxembourg has not yet announced the exact day in October on which William’s inauguration as lieutenant-representative will be officiated. Before that day, he must swear in the country’s Constitution in a solemn ceremony before Parliament. October 7, 2000 was, precisely, the date on which Henry of Nassau was crowned Grand Duke of Luxembourg, after the abdication of his father and after more than two years also holding the position of lieutenant-representative. of the country, who took office on March 3, 1998.

Grand Duke Henry will have the power to delegate the powers he considers and stipulate, if necessary, limitations on the powers of his son during the time he assumes the position of lieutenant-representative, which may be for a limited or indefinite period. according to the mandate granted to him by his father. The decisions adopted by William during his term as lieutenant-representative will have the same effect and will enjoy the same legal status as if they were adopted by Grand Duke Henry, as detailed by the Royal House of Luxembourg in a statement.

The appointment of William as lieutenant-representative, announced by surprise on the occasion of the national holiday, was not foreseen in the official speech of Grand Duke Henri that the Royal Family had sent to the press before the event, according to several Luxembourg media outlets. . Now, the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, the conservative Luc Frieden, explained after the ceremony that the decision had been in the making for some time and that the transfer of powers has his full support. “We’ve been talking about it for a while. And I think that on the national holiday it was the right time, because the Grand Duke is the symbol of our nation,” Frieden declared in an interview with the Luxembourg television network RTL. The prime minister affirmed that the step taken is part of the “normal procedure” but considers that, at the same time, it represents a “historic” decision that “opens the page of a new chapter” for the country’s monarchy.

William is the eldest of five brothers and, as heir, from a young age he has been educated to assume the throne. He first studied Political Science at the University of Angers, in France, and later trained at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, in the United Kingdom. On October 20, 2012 he married Stéphanie de Lannoy, youngest daughter of Count Philippe and Alix della Faille, in a religious ceremony at the Cathedral of Saint Mary in Luxembourg. Currently, the couple lives in the majestic Berg Castle, in the town of Colmar-Berg, with their two children.