Most Italians (22%) think that the Grand Canyon, the huge canyon in the United States, is the perfect backdrop for a selfie. In second place was the Eiffel Tower with 20% of the votes, followed by the Great Pyramids of Egypt, which came third with 18% of the votes. This was revealed by a research by OnePoll, promoted by OnePlus for the launch of the OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone, which reveals which are the preferred ways for Italians to take pictures on vacation. In fourth place of the favorite destinations for a selfie is Machu Picchu, followed in order by the Great Wall of China, Everest, Stonehenge, Disney World, Christ the Redeemer and Taj Mahal. According to the survey, being able to take quality photos with your phone is one of the most sought-after features by Italians: 41% of them say they are looking for a device capable of taking better photos and 36% cite a good camera as one of the most important features when buying a phone. The summer season also proves to be a great time to improve your photography skills. According to the survey, in fact, 33% of Italians want to learn how to take better photos.