Day full of nerves in the fight for salvation. Granada fell to the Second Division after being unable to beat Espanyol at their stadium (0-0), while Mallorca and Cádiz complied and won in Pamplona against Osasuna (0-2) and against Alavés (0-1 ) to stay one more year in the highest category. Jorge Molina, Granada striker, missed a penalty in the 72nd minute that could have saved the team from him. Those of Aitor Karanka, who were the ones who had the most options to save themselves, fell to Second.

Granada completed its sixth relegation to the Second Division. Fear and tension took over the minds and legs of the Granada players, who felt the whistles of their people in a second half where Espanyol grew more and more in their game. The key play of the match came in the 72nd minute. Jorge Molina missed a penalty, which he sent to the right of Diego López, after the VAR warned Hernández Hernández of a handball by Cabrera to Collado’s cross.

Lozano’s goal for Cádiz in Vitoria in the 77th minute felt like a real bomb in Los Cármenes just after Molina missed the penalty. The faces of the Granada fans in the stands were profoundly sad. His team could not cope with a very serious Espanyol, who defended well and even reached Maximiano’s goal with danger. The Portuguese goalkeeper was one of the best players on his team, who was bleeding to death as the minutes passed. The great revitalizing effect that Aitor Karanka had had on the bench of a Granada that seemed dead when he arrived was diluted in the last two days, in which the Andalusian team lost to Betis, and, above all, could not defeat Espanyol in a game in which he had all the advantages to stay in the First Division.

Breath was held in the Andalusian stadium when Sánchez Martínez awarded a penalty for Espino in Vitoria in favor of Alavés. The VAR notified the referee, who reviewed the play on the monitor and decided not to award a penalty that, if converted by Alavés, would have saved Granada and condemned Cádiz. Karanka’s team tried until the end. Bacca, in the 93rd minute, hit the post, but life escaped the locals, who went down to Second Division without scoring a goal against Espanyol.

Tremendous blow for Granada, who achieved their last promotion in 2019 at the hands of Diego Martínez, the coach with whom they finished seventh that season to play the Europa League. In Europe, they reached the quarterfinals of the second continental competition last year, also finishing in a good ninth place. Diego Martínez did not renew this summer and neither Robert Moreno, Rubén Torrecilla and Karanka have been able to avoid the Granada debacle.

A solitary goal from Cádiz in Vitoria against Alavés saved the Andalusians. Sergio’s were a flan in the first part, but they improved later. The nervousness weighed on the Cadiz footballers, who barely played with sense. Anxiety and nerves devoured the competitive ability of Sergio’s team. Everything changed in the second part. Good news did not arrive from Pamplona and Cádiz launched in a rush in search of a miraculous goal. Lozano’s goal came after his teammates missed a lot of chances. Happiness flooded the many Cadista fans displaced to the Basque Country.

Mallorca did not speculate in El Sadar, knowing that victory would ensure permanence without having to attend to the results of Cádiz and Granada, and they beat Osasuna 0-2. A goal by Ángel Rodríguez at the end of the break (m. 46), after a beautiful collective play and a delicious touch by Muriqi, and a second goal by Grenier (m. 83), who picked up a rejection from Sergio Herrera with a header by Abdón Prats, certified the sweet permanence of Aguirre’s team.

Mallorca played with determination and aggressiveness at El Sadar. Abdón Prats’ goal in the 92nd minute of the last match played against Rayo had a revitalizing effect on the players and on a well-represented fan at El Sadar. The match was relatively placid for Aguirre’s squad after Budimir missed three shots

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.