Football | Second B 4,000 Real Murcia fans already have their ticket for tomorrow’s final against El Ejido at the Enrique Roca stadium Real Murcia fans, last Sunday, cheering for their team in the match against UCAM in La Condomina. / EDU BOTELLA / AGM SERGIO CONESA Murcia Saturday, 20 March 2021, 04:36



The Real Murcia fans are by no means the happiest with the first leg of the competition in Second B. The results have not accompanied their team and all the fears that the Granas fans had for this season are being fulfilling. However, a course that has taken on dramatic overtones still has a solution.