Sports lovers are in luck. Murcia City Council organizes, in collaboration with the Tennis Federation of the Region of Murcia, a day of recreational sports activities on the Gran Vía de Murcia next Sunday, October 30, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The activity chosen to practice in this central street of the city is tennis in an event designed to be enjoyed by the family.

The Councilor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro García Rex, stressed that “this is a special initiative that will turn our Gran Vía into a large tennis court, in which people of all ages can participate and that enjoy a different Sunday with the family». Thus, the program will be developed from the Lady of Murcia to Plaza Santa Isabel, where 10 mini-tennis fields with an area of ​​12 x 6 meters will be set up.

Different activities will be carried out in them. In fields 1, 2 and 3 there will be activities aimed at athletes who already have experience and who are part of teams in competition. In addition, starting at 12:00 pm, there will be an exhibition of the students of the Technification Center of the Tennis Federation of the Region of Murcia in all its categories.

Fields 4, 5 and 6 will be used for completely open participation, and depending on the number of participants, activities will be organized to allow everyone to have access. In pitches 7, 8, 9 and 10 the youngest players will be the protagonists and with them an animation will be developed using balls of lesser weight than usual. All activities will have a marked playful sporting spirit, seeking maximum access for Murcians to knowledge of tennis and its practice.

“In addition to the benefit that any sports activity provides for physical and mental health, the activity has focused on cooperation between practitioners, so that experiences are shared, and their abilities and motor limitations are explored,” said García Rex.

To participate, no registration is required, it is only necessary to wear sports equipment and the necessary material for the development of the activities will be provided. At all times, there will be technical personnel to guarantee safety and fun.