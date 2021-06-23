The Spanish driver will compete in the grand final of the first virtual Olympic Games, at the wheel of the PlayStation game.

Today is a special day for Olympic Games. June 23 is the anniversary of the creation of the modern Olympic Games, back in 1894. The ideal date to celebrate the first virtual Olympic final in its history, and for Spain to win its first medal in these new disciplines born directly from the video game. Yes, today is the final of the Gran Turismo Sport Olympic Championship, announced just a few months ago, and which will feature a Spanish competitor: José Serrano, the Project One Motorsport team driver.

At just 18 years old, Serrano will represent the country in this final that features the 16 best drivers in the world in Gran Turismo, each of a different nationality. Champion of Spain in Gran Turismo, and runner-up in Europe, the grenadian pilot will face a very close final that will take place as follows: three different careers, with points for the best classified. The driver with the highest score will be the champion of this final, and will win the first Olympic Gran Turismo gold in history.

The races that José Serrano will contest for Spain in this Olympic final are the following:

Race 1: ‘Tokyo Expressway – East Outer Circle’, with a Toyota 86 Gr.4. 7 laps, hard tires.

Race 2: ‘Sardegna – Road Circuit B’, with a Toyota GR Yaris. 13 laps, hard / medium tires.

Race 3: ‘Dragon Trail – Litoral’, with a Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept. 18 laps, hard / medium / soft tires.

This Olympic Gran Turismo final will begin Today, June 23, at 6:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). A competition that you can follow live from the Gran Turismo website, and from the Official portal of the Olympic Games. Will José Serrano get the gold? From 3DJuegos we send our support to the Spanish pilot in this final, and we remind you that you can consult on our website all the details of Gran Turismo 7, the next main installment of the saga that will be released on both PS5 and PS4.

