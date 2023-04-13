This year promises in terms of adaptations of video games to the movies or the series, the proof of this is what we saw with the program The Last of Us with HBO and the film of Super Mario created by Illumination Studios. However, it is not all that we are going to have, since shortly after the middle of the year the film of Grand Touring.

Directed by Neil Blomkamp, the film will star Archie Madekwe and David Harbour. blomkamp revealed that his goal was to put the characters and story before anything else, though racing fans will find a lot to love as well. So you can expect circuits worthy of what can be seen in the games.

Here his comment:

The north star for me was making a game title with character work that drives the movie forward, even more than the racing. Although the races are also very intense.

EXCLUSIVE 🏎️ The #GranTurismo movie has ‘real actors, in real cars, driving insanely quickly’, says director Neill Blomkamp: ‘The racing is intense,’ he tells Empire. READ MORE: https://t.co/b1oxKYNtUU pic.twitter.com/od2v7SnSkx —Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) April 12, 2023

on the tape, Archie Madekwe plays Jann Mardenborougha fan of games Grand Touring who ended up becoming a professional racing driver. Having that premise as the main one.

Remember that the film hits theaters on August 11.

via: comic book

Editor’s note: It will undoubtedly be a great moment for those who have enjoyed the Gran Turismo franchise for years, especially now that the most recent installment has come out. However, for those who enjoy Formula 1 in general, it will also be of interest.