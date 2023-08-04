An update to Gran Turismo 7 will add in the Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 ’18 car as seen in the forthcoming Gran Turismo film.

Update 1.36 will go live on 7th August (8am UK time) and includes the car as part of a free gift campaign until 28th September.

A new livery will also be added that recreates the GT-R as seen in the film.

Gran Turismo 7 – Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 in Gran Turismo film w/ 1.36

The update comes ahead of the release of the Gran Turismo film on 9th August. Based on a true story, it follows struggling GT player Jann Mardenborough whose gaming skills take him to real life pro racing for Nissan.

Elsewhere, the update will add four other vehicles: the first gen Chevrolet Corvette (C1) ’58; the supercar Maserati MC20 ’20; the two-seater Toyota GR Corolla MORIZO Edition ’22; and the Toyota Ambulance Himedic ’21 (purchasable at Brand Central from late September).

Three new Extra Menus have been added to the Café, plus the Fire Station will be included in Scapes.

A patch for the game back in April added four new 120Hz performance modes, offering big improvements to responsiveness.