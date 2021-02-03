Three months before finally retiring as a pilot at the age of 31, José Froilán González ran his last Formula 1 race It was an Argentine Grand Prix, the test that -invited by Ferrari- he never missed despite the fact that his last championship in the Big circus it had been the runner-up in 1954.

After a season in which he won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and escorted Juan Manuel Fangio in the F1 championship, the death of his friend Onofre Marimón depressed him and led to an early departure in the prime of his career. However, each time the category returned to Buenos Aires, the pigheaded he received a Ferrari and presented himself, as happened on February 7, 61 years ago.

The oppressive heat of the Buenos Aires summer marked that GP and caused that day the reef was one of the pilots that received a bucket of cold water while I was running. With no time to stop, Pepe’s face was soaked as the number 32 Ferrari passed around a corner.

Although he finished tenth three laps behind the winner, Bruce McLaren -then founder of the English team-, the reef crossed the finish line, something that due to exhaustion the British Alan Stacey, the Italian-Venezuelan Ettore Chimeri or the Spanish Antonio Creus did not achieve.

Those 77 laps to the racetrack now known as Oscar and Juan Gálvez were the last for González in an F1, an adventure that had started in 1950 and that lasted for 26 Grands Prix, with 15 podiums and two victories. With the first, in addition, became the first winner with Ferrari, on July 14, 1951 at the British GP.

The victory of the Ferrari number 12, the first for the Scuderia in Formula 1. Photo Archive

Three months and 8 days after that race in Buenos Aires, Uruguay, Froilán raced at the “Víctor Borrat Fabini” racetrack in El Pinar, he won with the Ferrari with a Corvette engine, he was crowned South American champion of the Free Force category, which had international character because it was also raced in Argentina and Brazil, and hung up the helmet.

Thus, he closed a cycle that had begun in 1946, with the Limited Force in Carmen de Areco and with the pseudonym “Canute”, a clown from a circus that had passed through Arrecifes.

Although the passion for motorsports did not end with him in a car. Already retired, and aware that the future of Road Tourism were compact cars, he excelled as a designer and builder, developing the Chevitú and Chevitres prototypes.

Until his death on June 15, 2013, he was lucid and willing to participate in every tribute in which they required it. Never, however, did he agree to have any of the vehicles in which he raced. “I didn’t want to get any of the cars I raced back because it would have hurt me very badly. It is better not to see them anymore, as if they never existed“, he confessed in an interview with Clarín.

Froilán González in a 1958 competition, two years before retiring. Photo Archive

Canute, the pilot “clown”

-Look, Froilán, here they say that this Canute is from here, do you have any idea who it could be?

-What do I know, dad, there are so many crazy people in Arrecifes.

He was born in La Colonia, a place founded by Papa Isidro on the outskirts of Arrecifes. But, in the midst of that tranquility, speed always attracted him. At just a few years old, he hitched a cart to Sangre, the family dog, and the adventure ended with Froilán hooked to a fence when the pet left him stranded to chase a hare.

Older, already a pupil in a Salesian school, he became the priest’s “driver” until one day in 1939 he grabbed the car and left, which caused his father to withdraw him from school and send him to work in the workshop. of his brother-in-law, Uncle Julio Pérez. It was his death, a year later while competing in the Thousand Miles, which made being a pilot a prohibited activity by his father and the reason for the pigheaded chose to keep it a secret, first with the pseudonym “Canuto” and later with that of “Montemar.”

González won the 1954 Eva Perón Grand Prize at Costanera Norte. Photo Archive

In an interview with El Gráfico before his 90th birthday, Froilán said that after that first career at Carmen de Areco it seemed to him that his father “had come alive.” “I changed my pseudonym to Montemar, the name of the horse of a friend who won all the races “, he anticipated.

-Froilán, in the newspaper they say that the winner is from Arrecifes. Do you know who Montemar is? his father intercepted him again at the family table.

“What do I know, Dad …” was the short answer.

But the lie came to light. “They threw me out of home when they discovered me,” recalled who five years later, after the two victories on the Costanera Norte in the 1951 International Season, would get into the red Ferrari car.

Froilán at the Costanera Norte, where he won the races that led him to Ferrari. Photo Archive

The beginning of Ferrari’s success

On May 21, 1950, while Juan Manuel Fangio was winning the Monaco GP, Froilán González caused an accident on the first lap after hitting a Farina stopped in the middle of the track due to a previous crash and was left hospitalized with second degree burns.

“I almost threw myself into the sea. I was driving a Maserati from the ACA and they left the gas cap unsecured. In the first stop, all the fuel comes to my back, the compressor set fire to the exhaust and I caught fire … For a moment I thought about throwing the car into the bay to turn it off, but I stopped it and rolled on the floor “, told in that interview of The graphic.

Less than a year later, and for his performance on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean in the preview of the second edition of the F1 World Championship, he received a telegram from Enzo Ferrari and a few months later, on July 1, he ran his first race with the Scudería, replacing Dorino Serafini in the French GP. Two weeks later, he gave him his first win after dominating Friday’s rehearsals and scoring pole.

Fangio’s hug to González in that remembered victory of the British GP. Photo Archive

“I was very nervous. There were about five minutes until the start and a siren started to sound that drove me crazy. It gave me a stomach ache. From the pits you could see a wooden box, I took a piece of newspaper from my wife and I sent myself, shooting two women who were near the door, the nerves had done their thing and it was tremendous … When I left, I saw the little sign: it said Ladies (Ladies). That’s why the old women were there! I won the race for lightweight, “he recalled about that episode.

With Fangio as translator of the previous talk by Charles Faroux in which he warned them not to go ahead in the start, Froilán recalled that no one moved when the Frenchman lowered the flag, which Felice Bonetto took advantage of to pass them with the Alfa Romeo. However, the reef recovered, winning with 51 seconds of advantage over the Crooked and, upon returning to Maranello, he received the same contract as Alberto Ascari and Luigi Villoresi.

“I didn’t know anything about contracts, I didn’t even understand Italian so all I asked was if insurance was included. ‘All my pilots are insured’the Commendatore told me. ‘So where do you have to sign?’, I asked for. We charged $ 2,500 for each race, and they gave us 150,000 lira each time we tested the car on those winding roads outside of Maranello. The following year I didn’t stay: I went with Juan to Maserati, which paid us better. The great flute broke out, “he confessed.

On June 15, 2013, that Ferrari 375 that won with Froilán González at the wheel and later acquired Bernie Ecclestone at auction returned to Silverstone for Fernando Alonso, then a Ferrari driver, to drive it. A tribute that came just in time, two days before the death of one of the best Argentine drivers in history.

MFV