The season continues to advance and, as we have been commenting in recent months, more and more tests are taking refuge in the fall to avoid a lost second year. All this while in our country vaccination advances … but without yet reaching the target audience of the cyclotourist marches and Gran Fondo tests. 18.2% of the Spanish population already has at least one dose on … but only five percent of them are under 60 years of age.

It is striking, but in the situation in which we find ourselves it seems that we are living a kind of life at two speeds. And that means that in a short space of time, in recent days we have experienced two completely contradictory news in the world of cycling.

The Gran Fondo Stelvio is late

As the situation in all of Europe is more or less the same – with nuances, because Italy and France are now suffering a huge wave and here it does not seem to be showing so violent for now – movements in the calendar continue to take place. The last one arrived a few days ago, precisely in Italy. The Gran Fondo Stelvio Santini, scheduled for June 6, is postponed to September 12.

Undoubtedly, the situation in our neighboring country by sea does not seem the best to put 3,500 participants in a cycling march. And even less if half of them come from other countries. So the organization has decided to wait a little longer. And it is that all the indications point to that the life of September will resemble a little more to the one of always. We will see if as much as to maintain the celebration.

Meanwhile, La Indurain HC runs out of registrations

And now, the side of the coin. It is curious to say the least, but La Indurain HC –this last name recently added by the organization- has been able to make a banner of the celebration of a safe event and it is working for them. The Navarre test not only maintains its date of July 17, but has also been able to exhaust the 1,000 open registrations in a few weeks.

To try to cover the losses that may occur, the organizers have decided open a waiting list. The mechanics are to follow the process as if you were going to formalize a registration and acquire a number, but without actually paying for it. In this way, the interested party remains in reserve and depending on the cancellations that there are, it may or may not arrive.

So, in Navarre, everything follows its course. It has all the earmarks that this year will be this way: there will be organizations that bet first thing to keep the date by modifying capacity and adapting to the situation, and others that trust everything to a better autumn that is sensed but is not there. guaranteed. It is also clear that due to their own characteristics there are appointments that have this adaptation easier than others. In any case, 2021 advances and waits for the summer as that great takeoff after a year and a peak. With hopeful news like La Indurain, and other a little more gray like Stelvio. Which, by the way, is my favorite port in the Alps. But this is irrelevant.