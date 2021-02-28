A year ago we were breaking down the doors of one of the worst pandemics that Spain remembers. Rather, COVID_19 brought down ours. The entire country came to a standstill shortly after, each locked up at home, of course also total inactivity in professional sports. Everything was anomalous back then, much more than it is now.

And just a year ago, without knowing it, the Gran Canaria Stadium celebrated its last match with the public Without at the moment there are certainties, nor reliability in the dates indicated for it, of when Las Palmas could play again in front of his fans.

The February 28, 2020, also Andalusia day, Málaga had an appointment with UD in the colossus of Siete Palmas, in the upper area of ​​Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. That day was the 30th day of the Second Division and, more than ever, the uncertainty that Spain was experiencing meant that only each training session, each game, perhaps each day with the possibility of being the last one free. On that cold night the around 9,000 spectators who gathered in the stands witnessed the 1-1 built on the goals of Curbelo, his first with the Las Palmas first team jersey, and Lombán, both headed.

Much has changed both teams since then. In Las Palmas, without going any further, Pedri had been dazzling for months, also present that day, on loan from Barça for the greater glory of the Gran Canaria entity, today one of the most important footballers of Ronald Koeman’s team.

Everyone present went home that day, never to return. At least for now. Since then, the Gran Canaria Stadium has been silent and only the essential people enter, in any way the club is bound by the strict health protocols established by LaLiga. Unlike in the ACB, the substitutes do not even sit on the bench, but in the stands. For now the house in Las Palmas has no date to recover the voice. This is how the new normal develops in viral times.