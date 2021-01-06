Beyoncé, performing at the 2017 Grammy Gala in Los Angeles. C. POLK / GETTY IMAGES

The 2021 Grammys, which were to be held on January 31, will be delayed to a date still to be determined due to the serious situation of the pandemic at the moment in Los Angeles (USA), US media reported on Tuesday as Rolling stone or Variety. Sources from the Recording Academy of the United States, the institution that organizes the Grammys every year, point to March as a possible new date for the most important gala in music. However, they have not given a specific day for now or confirmed that this is the only option they are considering.

The postponement of the Grammy has occurred when there were only three and a half weeks left for its celebration. Los Angeles (and California in general) has become one of the areas most affected by the pandemic in recent weeks within the US, an alarming situation that led to the Recording Academy and CBS, the network in charge of the transmission, to finally choose to delay this ceremony.

Faced with the film awards, which with the Oscars at the fore they chose in the middle of last year to postpone two months in 2021 to avoid the impact of the coronavirus as much as possible, the Grammys did not change their plans and until now they maintained the 31 January as the day of your ceremony.

The idea of ​​the organizers was to propose a small television event and without an audience, with Trevor Noah as presenter, with live connections both outside and within Los Angeles, and with a very limited presence of artists on stage to act and to announce the events. winners. At the moment, it is not known what the now delayed 63rd Grammy edition will look like. The nominations for these awards were announced last November and placed Beyoncé as the favorite with nine nominations followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Roddy Ricch with six mentions per head.