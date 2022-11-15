The famous ones Grammy Awardsor “Grammys”, finally begin to recognize the video game musicwith the first and historic inclusion of the category dedicated to video game soundtracks this year, for which there are already the first candidates absolutely.

So let’s see which are the candidates to receive the prize for the best soundtrack for video game at the Grammy Awards 2023, with the list of related games and composers:

Alien: Fireteams Elite – Austin Wintory

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok – Stephanie Economou

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Bear McCreary

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Richard Jacques

Old World – Christopher Tin

It is a list in some ways rather unexpected, but still made up of excellent examples of video game music. With these nominees, video games officially enter the categories that will be awarded to the prestigious ones Grammyswhich therefore will also include these products in the following years, representing a beginning of historical value for the videogame industry.

The 65th Grammy Awards 2023 will be held on February 5, 2023 at the Cripto.com Arena in Los Angeles, broadcast live on various channels. On this occasion we will therefore also find out what the winning videogame soundtrack of the edition will be. Just in these days the nominees for all categories of The Game Awards 2022 have also been announced.