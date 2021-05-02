The organizers of the Grammy Awards decided to cancel the “secret” committee that used to select artists from the list of nominations, after a number of musicians denounced the lack of transparency and raised violations.

The selection of the nominees for the 2022 American Recording Industry Awards by voting will be undertaken by all members of the American Academy of Music that organizes the Grammy Awards, whose number exceeds eleven thousand, and this task is no longer the responsibility of a committee of between 15 and 30 members whose names remain confidential, according to what the Academy announced. .

The academy explained that “these important changes” in the selection process “reflect the commitment of the” Grammy Awards “to what it described as” the evolution with the music scene, and the work that the rules and guidelines are transparent and fair. “

She indicated that the number of categories in which voting will take place will be reduced. In addition, the Grammy Awards will be dedicated to Latin American and World Music, making the group of categories in which the prizes are awarded eighty-six.

These changes come after accusations of “corruption” made in November by the famous Canadian singer “The Weeknd”, known for his successful songs, most notably “Blinding Lights” and “Starboy”, whose absence from the 2020 nominations was a surprise given the commercial success of his work.

Acting Academy President, Hervey Mason Jr. said that the latter, which includes professionals in the music industry, has seen a year of “unprecedented transformations and changes.”

He emphasized that there is a “new academy” that will work to “meet the needs of the music community.”