The ship “Razoni” has already reached Turkish waters near the Bosphorus: the first vessel loaded with cereals that was able to sail from one of the Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea since Russian troops invaded Ukraine more than five months ago . However, the war does not stop, and while the Kiev authorities announce that they have begun the evacuation of civilians from the battered Donetsk region, and the United States declares that it will authorize the sending of other weapons to Ukraine for a good 550 million dollars , Russia accuses Washington of “direct involvement” in the conflict over the supplies of Himars missiles to the troops of Kiev and with a clearly considered political sentence, the Azov regiment, which had been in the front line in the defense of the city of Mariupol devastated by the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin, was declared a “terrorist organization”.

The Turkish authorities had made it known that the ship which left Odessa on Monday and headed for Lebanon with over 26,000 tons of corn would have reached Istanbul with a few hours delay officially due to “bad weather conditions”. After the inspections scheduled today in the city on the Bosphorus, the ship should be able to continue its journey by sea as planned: a journey that the whole world is following closely because it is the first one organized on the basis of the UN-Turkey brokered wheat agreement. and signed in Istanbul on 22 July. An agreement that should allow Kiev to resume exports of cereals by sea – whose blockade Russia is accused of – and which the United Nations hopes will mitigate the food crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, which is estimated to have pushed towards “the acute hunger ”about 47 million people worldwide. According to the Kiev government, another 16 ships loaded with grain are ready to sail from the ports of Ukraine, in whose silos more than 22 million tons of grain are believed to be stationary.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine continues in all its atrocity and internationally the tensions between the West and Russia are not easing, which yesterday for the first time accused the US of “direct involvement in the conflict” despite the fact that the United States did not sent troops to Ukraine. According to Reuters, Moscow’s allegations stem from an interview with the Telegraph by the number two of Ukrainian military intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, who allegedly talked about contacts between US agents and Ukrainians before the launches of Himars medium-range missiles supplied to the army. of Kiev from Washington, which could thus exercise a sort of veto on possible targets. Skibitsky said that the United States does not provide information on the targets, but the ministry of Russian defense lashed out at Washington accusing the Biden administration of “being directly responsible for all Kyiv-approved missile attacks against residential areas and civilian infrastructure in populated areas of Donbass and other regions, which resulted in mass deaths of civilians” .

Russian troops, who invaded Ukraine on February 24, sparking a bloody war in the heart of Europe, are accused of crimes and atrocities. In recent months, the Kremlin has tried to justify the unjustifiable military aggression against Ukraine by falsely portraying the government of Kiev as a haunt of fascists and claiming to want to “denazify” Ukraine. And it is in the wake of this absurd propaganda that we can interpret the decision of the Russian Supreme Court to brand the Azov regiment as a “terrorist organization”, which played a key role in the defense of Mariupol and in the siege of the Russian army on the steel plant. Azovstal. The sentence is clearly considered to be of a political nature and according to various analysts the aim could be to hit the military of the Ukrainian unit currently prisoners with long prison sentences. The Azov regiment (1st Battalion) originally had ultra-nationalist elements in its ranks, but several observers believe that after joining the Ukrainian National Guard it was fully institutionalized and integrated into the Kiev armed forces.

Ukrainian authorities yesterday said they had begun evacuating civilians from the Donetsk region, a war-torn area where – according to the AFP – an estimated 200,000 inhabitants remain. A first train carrying “women, children, the elderly and many people with reduced mobility” would arrive yesterday morning in central Ukraine, according to the vice premier Ukrainian Irina Vereshchuk.