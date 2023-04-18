The unconditional support for Ukraine from the Eastern bloc of EU countries shows its first cracks. Poland, which has led military, logistical and humanitarian aid to Kiev since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, has given an eloquent signal that support for its Ukrainian neighbor has limitations in a key area: economic. By banning the entry of tariff-free grain from Ukraine, the ultra-conservative and nationalist government of Law and Justice (PiS in its Polish acronym), which is going to the polls this fall, has shown that support for Ukraine ends where it begins. their own interests. Other neighboring countries join this turn. Hungary and Slovakia have already seconded the Warsaw measure, while Romania and Bulgaria are threatening to do so.

In Poland, the sudden and radical decision to ban imports of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products and their transit through the country is marked by the run-up to the electoral campaign. This reading was evident from the first moment the measure emerged, last Saturday. The announcement was made by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who chairs PiS, but has no government position. He was also in his first electoral act, aimed at a rural public, after a few months of absence due to health problems. Legislative elections are scheduled for this autumn and polls show that PiS, while still in the lead, is losing support and may need other parties to govern. Rural areas, which may be affected by the entry of cheaper grain, are one of its main fishing grounds for votes. And the farmers’ demonstrations in recent weeks were already threatening the mobilization the ruling party needs to revalidate its power.

The director of the think tank German Marshall Fund East, Michal Baranowski, also points to the electoral nature of the measure in elections that are going to be very close. “This movement is strongly motivated by internal reasons,” Baranowski explains in a telephone conversation. “Farmers are a very important block for PiS, and they have been furious,” he continues.

“The grain issue is starting to show something that hasn’t been in the public debate until now,” adds Baranowski. He refers to the discontent of some sectors of the population with the government’s support for Ukraine and which he attributes to the rise of the Konfederacja (Confederation), a party considered to be on the far right “that has openly defended anti-Ukrainian positions.” Some polls give him just over 10% support, which could make him the key to the future government.

In the independent Polish press this Monday analyzes such as that of the daily rzeczpospolita titled: PiS sacrifices Ukraine to save the rural electorate. The excuse is pesticides. The authors state that with the measure that came into force from April 15 to June 30, “PiS turns its back on Kiev, opens another dispute with the European Union and squanders the moral capital that Poland has gained in the last year helping his neighbor who was attacked”. The same newspaper warns in another article that the step taken by Poland can crack the unity of the EU against Moscow.

The first signs that the Polish Executive was willing to modulate its support policies for Ukraine came a few months ago, when it announced that it would start charging part of the accommodation for Ukrainian refugees who had been staying in public shelters for more than four months. The measure, which included broad exceptions, entered into force on March 1 for a very small percentage of the more than 1.3 million Ukrainians hosted in Poland. The decision sent a message to the part of Polish society that was beginning to question that refugees were being treated better than they were. Housing, increasingly expensive in a country with inflation at 16.1% in March, could become another field of tension between Poles and Ukrainian refugees. Baranowski also points to possible competition in the lower echelons of the labor market, which is generally a strong market with unemployment at 5.5%. Despite these cracks, military support for Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion is widely shared by Polish society and the political class.

unexpected decision

The decision to veto Ukrainian grain, announced over the weekend, has taken everyone by surprise, starting with kyiv, which was negotiating the matter with Poland. Also to the other four eastern countries —Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Bulgaria— which together with Poland demanded by letter to Brussels at the beginning of April measures to alleviate the “negative effects” of the increase in imports of Ukrainian agricultural products in their markets or that tariffs be reinstated. The newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza ensures that not even the president, Andrzej Duda, was aware of the measure, and recalls that in 2022 Poland was very active in promoting the agreement that would facilitate Ukraine’s trade with the EU. Polish farmers had been voicing their discontent since last year, and critics say the government looked the other way during this time.

The response of the Eastern countries to the path started by Poland, which has been leading for a year de facto in the region, it has been almost immediate. On the same Saturday Hungary announced a similar measure. “It is the first time in more than a year that there is something in common between the two countries in relation to Ukraine; It’s surprising and it’s not good,” says Baranowski. This Monday, Slovakia, which had already shown concern about the use of pesticides in Ukrainian products, has also decided to ban imports, although it will allow transit through its country to other territories. Bulgaria and Romania have announced that they are considering undertaking similar measures.

The Polish government justifies what the analyst Baranowski calls the “nuclear option” due to the absence of a response from the European Commission to the joint letter from the five prime ministers, including the Polish Mateusz Morawiecki. In a radio interview, Pawel Jablonski, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, referred Monday to “a provision [en la normativa europea] which establishes that in emergency situations Member States may introduce restrictions motivated, for example, by public health reasons”. In his argument, Jablonski argued that with the ban, Poland also protects the European market from possible polluting substances. The European Commission recalled this Monday that trade is the exclusive competence of the EU.

Apart from the motivations observed by Polish analysts, Paul Dunay, professor of International Relations at the Lorand Eötvös University (THE TEA) of Budapest, believes that the countries in the vicinity of Ukraine are involved in “a collective rebellion” due to a crisis to which the Commission must find a solution. “Either imports that destabilize national markets are prohibited, or imports are allowed, but with compensation from the European Union to these countries for their losses,” he said over the phone. Brussels has already provided 56 million euros for Poland, Romania and Bulgaria, but for now this aid is considered insufficient.

The opinion of this expert is that any government would act as those from the East are doing to protect their agricultural sector, which is very important in these countries. “Nobody wants to bother their Ukrainian friends,” Dunay says. The expert adds, however, that they should be “more innovative” in their search for new markets, and that “in the name of the Common Agricultural Policy, the European Commission must take steps.”

The Ministers of Agriculture of Poland and Ukraine have met this Monday in Warsaw to find a way out of the crisis. According to Reuters, the talks are expected to extend to Tuesday. Kaczynski tried on Saturday to cushion the blow to your neighbor. “We are and will remain, without the slightest change, friends and allies of Ukraine” and “we will continue to support it,” he insisted. Despite that emphasis, Kaczynski made it clear that support is not unconditional and has limits: “We have to defend Polish agriculture,” he said.

