The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, witnessed the graduation ceremony for the 15th batch of national service recruits, which was held at the training camp of the armed forces in the Manama area of ​​Ajman.

The graduation was attended by the Director General of Federal Central Operations, Brigadier General Dr. Ali Salem Al-Tunaiji, Commander of the Police College, Brigadier General Walid Salem Al Shamsi, Commander of the Virtual Training Command Brigadier General Obaid Rashid Al Zahmi, Director of the Manama Camp Training Center, Brigadier General Rashid Abdullah Al Habsi, and a large number of officers in the Ministry of Interior and the Armed Forces.

The celebration of national peace began, and then fragrant verses from the Holy Quran were recited, while the graduates gave a review of internal security operations that they were trained on under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior, confirming their readiness and willingness to participate in organizing and securing Expo 2021 events, and the performances showed the morale of the graduates Alia embodied the amount of loyalty, affiliation and love they hold for serving the nation.

At the end of the ceremony, Lieutenant General Saif Al Shafar distributed prizes to the best students.





