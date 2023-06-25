Mikhail, a graduate of the St. Petersburg cadet corps, in an interview with Channel 5 On June 25, he called the Scarlet Sails festival an unforgettable and touching event.

“It is beyond words, the emotions that I experienced while being here. Salute deserves separate words – I have never seen such a salute in my life, ”he admitted.

Mikhail also noted that the moment when the Rossiya brig passed along the Neva became a turning point for him. Watching the sailing ship, the young man realized that his school years were over, and adulthood awaits ahead.

Earlier it was reported that before the end of the show, the hosts of “Scarlet Sails” Ida Galich and Dmitry Khrustalev opened a capsule of wishes from graduates from Nizhny Novgorod.

The Scarlet Sails holiday began on the evening of June 24 at Palace Square. The ceremony was opened by the governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov. He said that on this night the most “romantic embankment, the most beautiful square” belongs to the graduates and only to them.

The concert program of the festival was attended by The Hatters, Moya Michel, BURITO, Chaif, as well as SHAMAN, Gafur and LYRIQ. In addition, Elena Temnikova, Yulianna Karaulova and Tosya Chaikina performed on the Scarlet Sails stage.

After that, the brig “Russia” with scarlet sails passed along the Neva. The audience greeted the ship with joyful shouts and applause. At the same time, a water pyrotechnic show unfolded over the river. The festival ended with a grand fireworks display.

The annual festival “Scarlet Sails” is the owner of key international awards in the event industry and a visiting card of St. Petersburg. The first alumni festival was held in Leningrad in 1968, but after a few years the tradition was interrupted. In 2005, “Scarlet Sails” was revived on the initiative of the Joint Stock Bank “RUSSIA”, the government of St. Petersburg and the Fifth Channel.