The longest-lived residents of La Unión remember with emotion the graduate schools, a humble educational and teaching center for craft trades throughout the 20th century, also for social, cultural and recreational use. However, the precariousness of the building and the lack of maintenance meant that this property had to be closed to the public in 2002 due to its dilapidated state.

Now, the building will become green again as a cultural and flamenco space thanks to the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda, which has granted 520,000 euros of European funds to the City Council of La Unión for its rehabilitation. The property is on the corner of Andrés Pedreño and Agua streets.

The grant was awarded within the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR), in the Program to Promote the Rehabilitation of Public Buildings (Pirep). The architects Joan Santiago Blanco (Lo Coco Arquitectura) and María Martínez Morón (Atelier María Morón) won first prize last year in the project competition for the rehabilitation of graduate schools in La Unión with the proposal Las Tablas.

It is an interpretation of the building that redistributes the space of the old schools from a hall, which is accessed through Andrés Pedreño street, and which acts as an entrance hall to the three large spaces of the architectural complex: the singing café, stage space and the large patio, where a eucalyptus stands out with dozens of years behind it. In fact, this is the tallest tree in the entire municipality of La Unión.

The remodeling of this enclosure of spaces dedicated to flamenco also includes the finishing of a tablao as a large continuous pavement on a single level, which provides accessibility and is elevated above the flood level, as detailed in the project. .